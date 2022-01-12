Tony Khan Teases Tonight's AEW Dynamite To Have A Surprise Of Some Sort
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 12, 2022
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise.
Check out his tweet below.
The final card is as follows:
– CM Punk vs. Wardlow
– Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb – Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin – Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia
