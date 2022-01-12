All The Matches For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS

- Interim TNT Championship : Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Daniel Garcia - CM Punk vs. Wardlow - Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb - Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will feature an interim TNT title match.

Johnny Gargano On NXT 2.0. Reboot, Austin Theory Working With Vince McMahon

During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...] Jan 12 - During an interview with Comicbook.com, Johnny Gargano spoke about getting to go back to his roots at the end of his WWE NXT run. “I’ll always be Johnny Wrestling. It was such a fun thi[...]

Shane Taylor Says There Was A Stigma In ROH Of Black Wrestlers Not Being Able To Reach The Top Of The Mountain

Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...] Jan 12 - Shane Taylor recently spoke with Turnbuckle Tavern about how people warned him not to try to get into ROH due to issues he may face trying to climb the ladder there. "When I got to ROH, there was a[...]

Corey Graves Cleared To Return To In-Ring Competition

Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...] Jan 12 - Corey Graves has been medically cleared to return to the ring after 7 years, after having to retire due to concussion complications in 2014 and becoming a commentator. Fans may remember back in Novem[...]

Liv Morgan Speaks About Main Eventing Raw

Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...] Jan 12 - Speaking with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, Liv Morgan spoke about main eventing Raw. "I definitely feel like I delivered. The main event of Raw felt like the biggest match of my career, it was the 17[...]

Tony Khan Teases Tonight's AEW Dynamite To Have A Surprise Of Some Sort

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise. Check out his tweet below. It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDym[...] Jan 12 - Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to hype up tonight's AEW Dynamite, and is even teasing a surprise. Check out his tweet below. It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDym[...]

MLW Announce Triple Threat World Middleweight Championship Match For Blood & Thunder

MLW announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21st. Read the announcement below. MLW today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featur[...] Jan 12 - MLW announced a triple threat World Middleweight title match for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21st. Read the announcement below. MLW today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featur[...]

Ric Flair Praises Orange Cassidy, Says WWE "Made A Joke" Of His 'The Man' Nickname And "Gave It Away

Ric Flair spoke during the WOOOOO Nation Podcast, where he addressed Becky Lynch being The Man and the negative interactions they'd have as a result of it. “Because I’m so tired of goin[...] Jan 12 - Ric Flair spoke during the WOOOOO Nation Podcast, where he addressed Becky Lynch being The Man and the negative interactions they'd have as a result of it. “Because I’m so tired of goin[...]

AEW Wrestler Challenges Cris Cyborg To A Closed Door Match

Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has stated that a female AEW wrestler show up at her gym and challenge her to a match behind closed doors. Thunder Rosa has indicated it may have b[...] Jan 12 - Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has stated that a female AEW wrestler show up at her gym and challenge her to a match behind closed doors. Thunder Rosa has indicated it may have b[...]

Jeff Jarrett Says He Has Resentment For Events From The Past, Says He Is Now GCW's "Last Outlaw"

Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about having some resentment for things that happened in his past. "No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GC[...] Jan 12 - Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he spoke about having some resentment for things that happened in his past. "No, I’m not [sure what to expect from the GC[...]

Tony Schiavone Signs AEW Contract Extension

Tony Schiavone is one of the key voices of AEW and today it was revealed he has signed a new two-year extension on his existing contract. Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcas[...] Jan 12 - Tony Schiavone is one of the key voices of AEW and today it was revealed he has signed a new two-year extension on his existing contract. Schiavone announced the news on his What Happened When podcas[...]

WWE Reportedly Keen To Sign Rising AEW Star

Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him [...] Jan 12 - Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk. Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him [...]

AEW Dark Results (January 12 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz &am[...] Jan 11 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz &am[...]

LA Knight Returns On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles. Following AJ Styles' win over Grayson Waller in the main event of the [...] Jan 11 - La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles. Following AJ Styles' win over Grayson Waller in the main event of the [...]

John Cena Addresses Recent WWE Releases

WWE veteran John Cena appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, during which he gave his thoughts on the recent WWE budget cuts and releases: “I think a lot of the frustration from the audience out ther[...] Jan 11 - WWE veteran John Cena appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, during which he gave his thoughts on the recent WWE budget cuts and releases: “I think a lot of the frustration from the audience out ther[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 11, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 11, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week, on New Year's Evil... W[...] Jan 11 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 11, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Last Week, on New Year's Evil... W[...]

WWE Issues Statement Responding To MLW Anti-Trust Lawsuit

As previously reported, MLW announced on Tuesday that an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE was filed earlier today in a federal court. The lawsuit claims “WWE’s ongoing attempts to undermine [...] Jan 11 - As previously reported, MLW announced on Tuesday that an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE was filed earlier today in a federal court. The lawsuit claims “WWE’s ongoing attempts to undermine [...]

WWE NXT Star Injured Tonight

Odyseey Jones was injured and required help to the backstage area during the WWE 205 Live taping prior to tonight's NXT. Jones' match against Saurav (Saurav Gurjar) was called short due to the injury[...] Jan 11 - Odyseey Jones was injured and required help to the backstage area during the WWE 205 Live taping prior to tonight's NXT. Jones' match against Saurav (Saurav Gurjar) was called short due to the injury[...]

MLW: Major League Wrestling Suing WWE

MLW: Major League Wrestling issued the following press statement: MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 – Professional wrestling company Major League[...] Jan 11 - MLW: Major League Wrestling issued the following press statement: MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 – Professional wrestling company Major League[...]

Another Two Former WWE Superstars Returning At Royal Rumble 2022

WWE has announced many big names for this year’s Women's 2022 Royal Rumble match and there are some more names being held back as surprises for the big event. PWInsider is reporting that Camero[...] Jan 11 - WWE has announced many big names for this year’s Women's 2022 Royal Rumble match and there are some more names being held back as surprises for the big event. PWInsider is reporting that Camero[...]

Bret Hart Launches New NFT Project 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining the world of NFT. Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'. A Discord community has launched which you ca[...] Jan 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining the world of NFT. Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'. A Discord community has launched which you ca[...]

Jay White Is Heading Back To IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on January 21 & January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center[...] Jan 11 - Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on January 21 & January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center[...]

Chris Jericho’s Fourth Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager Cruise Postponed Until 2023

The fourth Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise has been postponed. On the cruise’s website, they announced today that it has been postponed until February 2-6 2023.[...] Jan 11 - The fourth Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise has been postponed. On the cruise’s website, they announced today that it has been postponed until February 2-6 2023.[...]

On This Day [1/11]: WWF Shotgun Saturday Night In The All Star Cafe [1997]

On this day back in 1997, WWF brought an episode of Shotgun Saturday Night from the All Star Cafe in New York City. You can relive the action here: [...] Jan 11 - On this day back in 1997, WWF brought an episode of Shotgun Saturday Night from the All Star Cafe in New York City. You can relive the action here: [...]