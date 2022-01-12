WWE Reportedly Keen To Sign Rising AEW Star

Wardlow is one of AEW's hottest prospects and he has a big match ahead of him tonight against CM Punk.

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE has a keen eye on Wardlow and would like him to jump ship when his AEW contract expires.

“With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential.”

Wardlow's AEW contract could be up very soon given he signed in 2029 and most talent then signed a 2 or 3 year deal with the company.

Would you like to see Wardlow stay with AEW or jump ship to WWE?