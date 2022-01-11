WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Results (January 12 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Jan 11, 2022

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and TBS champions all to be involved. So, with Taz & Excalibur on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Shawn Dean defeated Liam Cross via Pinfall (2:25)

Shawn Dean actually earns his own victory tonight leading on from his DQ victory over MJF thanks to CM Punk. He hits a diving splash for the win.

Anthony Ogogo defeated Baron Black via Pinfall (4:25)

The first member of The Factory to appear tonight is Ogogo and given who his teammates are scheduled to wrestle against, he might be the only one to get a win! He comes out alone because of the scheduling conflicts but he still gets the win over Baron Black following the Tower of London. A good showing from both men.

Matt Hardy Interview

Alex Marvez explains that if Matt and his team win the main event against Hangman & The Dark Order, Hardy gets a title shot against Hangman. He also explains why HFO will be using Serpentico, namely travel issues for Marq Quen.

Red Velvet defeated Shalonce Royal via Pinfall (1:20)

Shalonce sure can sing but she can't outwrestle Red Velvet as the Final Slice ends her night. Short match but Royal really sold well.

Gunn Club (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn) defeated Marcus Kross, T.I.M. & Patrick Scott via Pinfall (0:38)

Austin says that he's leaving if the crowd chant Ass Boys before the match and they do so Austin & Colten leave Billy on his own and he gets the win. When do we get Danhausen?!The Ass Boys continue their undefeated streak in trios.

Daniel Garcia Interview

Garcia is asked about his match with Sammy's friend, Fuego. Garcia says that he only focuses on wrestling, not vlogs and tonight, Garcia will beat Fuego like he will Sammy.

TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) defeated Charlette & Robyn Renegade via Submission (3:47)

Speaking of Sammy, his new lady friend, Tay Conti is in tag team action up next and they make short work of the Renegade twins with Anna Jay & Tay both getting the tap out simultaneously.

Orange Cassidy defeated JD Drake w/ Creeper 1 & Creeper 2 via Pinfall (9:02)

JD Drake comes out with some creepers for some reason. No idea why. They don't matter though as Cassidy picks up a hard-earned win over the bigger and stronger JD Drake after tough match. Cassidy puts him away with the Orange Punch. The Creepers were just a reason to involve Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo via Pinfall (3:16)

Dante warms up for Powerhouse Hobbs with a match against The Factory's Aaron Solo. Dante doesn't get it all his own way but he picks up the win with the Nosedive.

Jade Cargill & Smart Mark Sterling Interview

Mark says that Jade's match later isn't a title match but they're here to give Skye a shot at earning a title match but if Skye loses, she can never challenge Jade for the TBS title again.

Eddie Kingston defeated Joey Janela w/ Kayla Rossi via Pinfall (8:31)

A first time ever match for two veterans of the Indies as Kingston faces off with Janela. They have a really really good match here in North Carolina and both men show their worth to the company. Kayla gets involved when she can on Joey's behalf but in the end, Eddie has too much for Joey and ends the match with a Northern Lights Bomb.

Thunder Rosa defeated Kasey Fox via Submission (2:00)

Thunder Rosa has no issue putting away Kasey Fox here with the Peruvian Neck Tie.

QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto interview

QT congratulates Jurassic Express but says their celebration will be cut short when they lose to QT and Nick tonight.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Alexander Moss via Submission (0:21)

Powerhouse comes out. Powerhouse kills a man. Powerhouse wins. The end. Dante, I think you're in trouble. Torture Rack gets the win.

Daniel Garcia defeated Fuego Del Sol via Submission (3:45)

Fuego puts up the best fight he can against a focussed Daniel Garcia ahead of Garcia vs Guevara for the interim TNT title but it was never likely to be enough and Garcia puts him away with the Sharpshooter. Garcia won't let go post-match and Sammy Guevara has to come out to chase him off.

Jade Cargill defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (1:59)

Jade Cargill comes out. Jade Cargill kills a woman. Jade Cargill wins. Skye actually gets in more offence than anybody can have been expecting but this still doesn't go long and Jade gets the win with Jaded.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defeated The Factory (QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto) via Pinfall (8:21)

Comoroto and Marshall threaten to defeat the newly crowned Tag Team champions early on as they isolate Jungle Boy, keep the ring cut off from Luchasaurus and just beat him down. The match changes once JB escapes the grips of The Factory to get the tag to Luchasaurus and he gets his famous hot tag sequence as he beats down both Marshall & Comoroto. The match breaks down after that but when it gets back on track, Jurassic Express pick up the win.

The Dark Order (Alan '5' Angels & 10) & Hangman Adam Page defeated The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy) & Serpentico via Pinfall (14:26)

Main Event time. 5 starts off with Kassidy and they go back and forth nicely but once 10 & Serpentico get in there, Dark Order and Hangman take over. The momentum doesn't stay with either team long as we get some excellent back and forth sequences with all men involved. The Dark Order & Hangman pick up the win following the Buckshot on Serpentico. This was a really really good match. Top 10 dark match of all time perhaps!

Sorry for the lack of detail in this, I'm currently unwell so this was the best I felt up to doing. If you want to know what happened in all of these matches, you'll just have to watch this week. I should be back for Dynamite tomorrow as long as I don't feel even worse than I do today. See you then, adios.


