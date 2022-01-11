LA Knight Returns On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles.

Following AJ Styles' win over Grayson Waller in the main event of the live broadcast on USA Network, Styles took to the mic, courses of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com, here is what went down...

Styles tells Waller that he's good, but he's not Phenomenal. Styles tells Waller that it's not over yet as he wants to introduce Waller to one of his good friends...the returning LA Knight! Knight hits the ring toa huge pop and beats Waller in and out of the ring. Knight throws Waller across the commentary desk and follows him back into the ring. Knight with a huge clothesline, followed by another that sends Waller flying out of the ring! Styles then grabs Knight, turning him to face him. They have a few friendly words then embrace. We end our program with the crowd going wild for the returning Knight.

