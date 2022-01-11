LA Knight Returns On Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2022
La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles.
Following AJ Styles' win over Grayson Waller in the main event of the live broadcast on USA Network, Styles took to the mic, courses of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com, here is what went down...
Styles tells Waller that he's good, but he's not Phenomenal. Styles tells Waller that it's not over yet as he wants to introduce Waller to one of his good friends...the returning
LA Knight! Knight hits the ring toa huge pop and beats Waller in and out of the ring. Knight throws Waller across the commentary desk and follows him back into the ring. Knight with a huge clothesline, followed by another that sends Waller flying out of the ring! Styles then grabs Knight, turning him to face him. They have a few friendly words then embrace. We end our program with the crowd going wild for the returning Knight.
Click here for full NXT results.
https://wrestlr.me/73360/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 11 AEW Dark Results (January 12 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and [...]
Jan 11 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's AEW Dark and AEW have stacked this card for 90 minutes of action and have booked the World, tag team and [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - La Knight has been off WWE television for a while now, and tonight he made his surprise return in a segment involving AJ Styles. Following AJ Styles'[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - WWE veteran John Cena appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, during which he gave his thoughts on the recent WWE budget cuts and releases: “I think a[...]
Jan 11 WWE NXT 2.0 Results - January 11, 2022 WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 11, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Jan 11 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (January 11, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.c[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - As previously reported, MLW announced on Tuesday that an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE was filed earlier today in a federal court. The lawsuit claims[...]
Jan 11 WWE NXT Star Injured Tonight Odyseey Jones was injured and required help to the backstage area during the WWE 205 Live taping prior to tonight's NXT. Jones' match against Saurav [...]
Jan 11 - Odyseey Jones was injured and required help to the backstage area during the WWE 205 Live taping prior to tonight's NXT. Jones' match against Saurav [...]
Jan 11 MLW: Major League Wrestling Suing WWE MLW: Major League Wrestling issued the following press statement: MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 &[...]
Jan 11 - MLW: Major League Wrestling issued the following press statement: MLW Files Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against WWE San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 &[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - WWE has announced many big names for this year’s Women's 2022 Royal Rumble match and there are some more names being held back as surprises for [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining the world of NFT. Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon Wor[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on Janua[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - The fourth Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise has been postponed. On the cruise’s website, they announced today t[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On this day back in 1997, WWF brought an episode of Shotgun Saturday Night from the All Star Cafe in New York City. You can relive the action here: [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - During an interview with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry spoke about AEW's plans on doing a hip hop compilation for Black History Month. “Yeah, and t[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his My World podcast, where he talked about TNA moving out of Orlando in 2011. “I was called from Dallas a cou[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega got into a confrontation on Twitter, when Omega was responding to a critical comment on his social media and namedropped [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Jeff Jarrett was interviewed by The Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the potential of another wrestling boom. “To me, i[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston praised Santana and Ortiz--- but then shifted his attention to Chris Jericho, whom he[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - MLW has sent out the following announcement, which you can read below: Lucha mixed trios match signed for Dallas Jan 21 See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for their upcoming January 19th & 20th Golden Series in Hokkaido events. The announced matc[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about sharing a moment with his father Rick Steiner following his WWE NXT Champions[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Cena commented on if he will make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38… “W[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Mark Henry believes up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory has the potential to become the next face of WWE. Theory has been working closely[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - NWA Powerrr returns for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the full announced lineup for the episode: - Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) v[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - AJ[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Tasha Steelz was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her and Jordynne Grace pushing to have a women's Ultimate X match, which happened[...]