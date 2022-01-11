Another Two Former WWE Superstars Returning At Royal Rumble 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2022
WWE has announced many big names for this year’s Women's 2022 Royal Rumble match and there are some more names being held back as surprises for the big event.
PWInsider is reporting that Cameron and Melina will be surprises in the Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. Melina pulled out of a surprise Royal Rumble appearance a couple of years ago due to injury so her return is a long time coming.
WWE announced many past and present women’s wrestling stars for the 2022 match. The full list of women is as follows:
Rhea Ripley
Nikki A.S.H Nikki Bella Brie Bella Shotzi Natalya Michelle McCool Dana Brooke Carmella Queen Zelina Mickie James Tamina Kelly Kelly Aliyah Summer Rae Naomi Shayna Baszler Lita Charlotte Flair
