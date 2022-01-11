Another Two Former WWE Superstars Returning At Royal Rumble 2022

WWE has announced many big names for this year’s Women's 2022 Royal Rumble match and there are some more names being held back as surprises for the big event.

PWInsider is reporting that Cameron and Melina will be surprises in the Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match. Melina pulled out of a surprise Royal Rumble appearance a couple of years ago due to injury so her return is a long time coming.

WWE announced many past and present women’s wrestling stars for the 2022 match. The full list of women is as follows:

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Shotzi

Natalya

Michelle McCool

Dana Brooke

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Mickie James

Tamina

Kelly Kelly

Aliyah

Summer Rae

Naomi

Shayna Baszler

Lita

Charlotte Flair