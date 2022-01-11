I’m excited to announce my upcoming NFT Project, Bret Hart’s Cartoon World! I’ve been working on this since the Spring and can’t wait to share the details with all of you. Our First Live AMA will be Monday @ 8PM EST on Discord. JOIN OUR COMMUNITY! ⬇️ https://t.co/Z1B6590nTD pic.twitter.com/lRCiPiFOpz

Hart tweeted, “I’m excited to announce my upcoming NFT Project, Bret Hart’s Cartoon World! I’ve been working on this since the Spring and can’t wait to share the details with all of you. Our First Live AMA will be Monday @ 8PM EST on Discord. JOIN OUR COMMUNITY! https://discord.gg/7m5ErcrS”

Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'. A Discord community has launched which you can join here .

» More News From This Feed

Bret Hart Launches New NFT Project 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining the world of NFT. Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'. A Discord community has launched which you ca[...] Jan 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining the world of NFT. Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'. A Discord community has launched which you ca[...]

Jay White Is Heading Back To IMPACT Wrestling

Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on January 21 & January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center[...] Jan 11 - Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on January 21 & January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center[...]

Chris Jericho’s Fourth Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager Cruise Postponed Until 2023

The fourth Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise has been postponed. On the cruise’s website, they announced today that it has been postponed until February 2-6 2023.[...] Jan 11 - The fourth Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise has been postponed. On the cruise’s website, they announced today that it has been postponed until February 2-6 2023.[...]

On This Day [1/11]: WWF Shotgun Saturday Night In The All Star Cafe [1997]

On this day back in 1997, WWF brought an episode of Shotgun Saturday Night from the All Star Cafe in New York City. You can relive the action here: [...] Jan 11 - On this day back in 1997, WWF brought an episode of Shotgun Saturday Night from the All Star Cafe in New York City. You can relive the action here: [...]

AEW Working On Hip Hop Compilation For Black History Month, According To Mark Henry

During an interview with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry spoke about AEW's plans on doing a hip hop compilation for Black History Month. “Yeah, and there's — AEW is gonna come out with, for Bla[...] Jan 11 - During an interview with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry spoke about AEW's plans on doing a hip hop compilation for Black History Month. “Yeah, and there's — AEW is gonna come out with, for Bla[...]

Jeff Jarrett On TNA's Financial Mistakes in 2011

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his My World podcast, where he talked about TNA moving out of Orlando in 2011. “I was called from Dallas a couple of times off the record and on the record want[...] Jan 11 - Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his My World podcast, where he talked about TNA moving out of Orlando in 2011. “I was called from Dallas a couple of times off the record and on the record want[...]

Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega Get Into Heated War Of Words On Twitter

Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega got into a confrontation on Twitter, when Omega was responding to a critical comment on his social media and namedropped Cornette during his insults. Omega's comment was [...] Jan 11 - Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega got into a confrontation on Twitter, when Omega was responding to a critical comment on his social media and namedropped Cornette during his insults. Omega's comment was [...]

Jeff Jarrett Believes Another Wrestling Boom Could Be Right Around The Corner

Jeff Jarrett was interviewed by The Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the potential of another wrestling boom. “To me, it’s really, really simple. It’s not a [...] Jan 11 - Jeff Jarrett was interviewed by The Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the potential of another wrestling boom. “To me, it’s really, really simple. It’s not a [...]

Eddie Kingston Slams Chris Jericho, Says He's Holding Santana & Ortiz Back

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston praised Santana and Ortiz--- but then shifted his attention to Chris Jericho, whom he blames for them not holding the AEW World Tag Tea[...] Jan 11 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston praised Santana and Ortiz--- but then shifted his attention to Chris Jericho, whom he blames for them not holding the AEW World Tag Tea[...]

MLW Announces Mixed Trios Tag Team Match For Blood & Thunder

MLW has sent out the following announcement, which you can read below: Lucha mixed trios match signed for Dallas Jan 21 See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Maj[...] Jan 11 - MLW has sent out the following announcement, which you can read below: Lucha mixed trios match signed for Dallas Jan 21 See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Maj[...]

NJPW Announces Championship Matches For Golden Series in Hokkaido

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for their upcoming January 19th & 20th Golden Series in Hokkaido events. The announced matches are as follows: FEBRUARY 19TH: -Robb[...] Jan 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for their upcoming January 19th & 20th Golden Series in Hokkaido events. The announced matches are as follows: FEBRUARY 19TH: -Robb[...]

Bron Breakker Talks Possibility Of His Brothers Becoming Wrestlers, Rick Steiner's Appearance At New Year's Evil

Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about sharing a moment with his father Rick Steiner following his WWE NXT Championship win at New Year's Evil. “It was reall[...] Jan 11 - Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about sharing a moment with his father Rick Steiner following his WWE NXT Championship win at New Year's Evil. “It was reall[...]

John Cena Addresses If He’ll Be At WWE WrestleMania 38

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Cena commented on if he will make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38… “Wrestlemania is usually in the cusp of late March, [...] Jan 11 - During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, John Cena commented on if he will make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38… “Wrestlemania is usually in the cusp of late March, [...]

Mark Henry Reveals Who Could Become The Next Face Of WWE

Mark Henry believes up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory has the potential to become the next face of WWE. Theory has been working closely with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on-screen[...] Jan 11 - Mark Henry believes up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory has the potential to become the next face of WWE. Theory has been working closely with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on-screen[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's NWA Powerrr on FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the full announced lineup for the episode: - Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) vs. Mims - NWA World Television Championship: Tyru[...] Jan 11 - NWA Powerrr returns for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the full announced lineup for the episode: - Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) vs. Mims - NWA World Television Championship: Tyru[...]

All The Matches For Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network

Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller - Tony D’Angelo [...] Jan 11 - Below is the announced card for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network: - AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller - Tony D’Angelo [...]

Tasha Steelz Speaks About How Women's Ultimate X Match Came To Be

Tasha Steelz was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her and Jordynne Grace pushing to have a women's Ultimate X match, which happened just a few days ago at Hard To Kill. "This is [...] Jan 11 - Tasha Steelz was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her and Jordynne Grace pushing to have a women's Ultimate X match, which happened just a few days ago at Hard To Kill. "This is [...]

Killer Kross On NXT Injury: "My body made a strange noise. It was like a crunch."

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight, in which Kross spoke about his decision to go to NXT in 2020. “I knew since I was a little kid and watching [...] Jan 11 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight, in which Kross spoke about his decision to go to NXT in 2020. “I knew since I was a little kid and watching [...]

WWE Files Trademark For "As Close As It Gets"

WWE has filed for a new trademark for the slogan “As Close As It Gets.” It was filed on January 6th with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment services. The fu[...] Jan 11 - WWE has filed for a new trademark for the slogan “As Close As It Gets.” It was filed on January 6th with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment services. The fu[...]

WNS Podcast #507 - So What Did We Miss? - Return Episode

EP 507 - So what did we miss? - After about two months off, WE ARE BACK to discuss the goings-on in the wrestling world! We cover WWE, Ring of Honor, AEW, Impact, and much more! LISTEN TO OUR RETURN [...] Jan 11 - EP 507 - So what did we miss? - After about two months off, WE ARE BACK to discuss the goings-on in the wrestling world! We cover WWE, Ring of Honor, AEW, Impact, and much more! LISTEN TO OUR RETURN [...]

Backstage Update On How WWE NXT 2.0. Will Be Operating In The Future

It is being reported by PWInsider that the current NXT 2.0 creative team will not be operating independently. The creative team members for NXT during Triple H's leadership were reportedly allowed to[...] Jan 11 - It is being reported by PWInsider that the current NXT 2.0 creative team will not be operating independently. The creative team members for NXT during Triple H's leadership were reportedly allowed to[...]

Doudrop Earns the Right to Challenge Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Title at Royal Rumble

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's C[...] Jan 10 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's C[...]

Alexa Bliss Returns to Monday Night Raw in a Therapy Segment

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the return of Alexa Bliss, although she did not appear in front of the live audience. WWE filmed a segment which showed Alexa in therapy. As seen in[...] Jan 10 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the return of Alexa Bliss, although she did not appear in front of the live audience. WWE filmed a segment which showed Alexa in therapy. As seen in[...]

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Officially Disband on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the tag team partnership between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. officially came to an end, with Nikki seemingly turning heel after attacking Rhea Ripley. [...] Jan 10 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the tag team partnership between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. officially came to an end, with Nikki seemingly turning heel after attacking Rhea Ripley. [...]