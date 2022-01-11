On This Day [1/11]: WWF Shotgun Saturday Night In The All Star Cafe [1997]

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jan 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining the world of NFT. Today on social media Hart announced a new NFT project called 'Bret Hart’s Cartoon World'. A Discord community has launched which you ca[...]
Jay White Is Heading Back To IMPACT Wrestling Jay White is headed back to IMPACTWrestling. The company announced on Twitter White will be a part of the upcoming IMPACT television tapings on January 21 & January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center[...]
Jan 11 - During an interview with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry spoke about AEW's plans on doing a hip hop compilation for Black History Month. “Yeah, and there's — AEW is gonna come out with, for Bla[...]
Jeff Jarrett On TNA's Financial Mistakes in 2011 Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his My World podcast, where he talked about TNA moving out of Orlando in 2011. “I was called from Dallas a couple of times off the record and on the record want[...]
Jan 11 - Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega got into a confrontation on Twitter, when Omega was responding to a critical comment on his social media and namedropped Cornette during his insults. Omega's comment was [...]
Jan 11 - During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston praised Santana and Ortiz--- but then shifted his attention to Chris Jericho, whom he blames for them not holding the AEW World Tag Tea[...]
Jan 11 - MLW has sent out the following announcement, which you can read below: Lucha mixed trios match signed for Dallas Jan 21 See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21 Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Maj[...]
Jan 11 - Bron Breakker was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about sharing a moment with his father Rick Steiner following his WWE NXT Championship win at New Year's Evil. “It was reall[...]
Jan 11 - Mark Henry believes up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory has the potential to become the next face of WWE. Theory has been working closely with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on-screen[...]
Jan 11 - NWA Powerrr returns for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Below is the full announced lineup for the episode: - Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) vs. Mims - NWA World Television Championship: Tyru[...]
Jan 11 - Tasha Steelz was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about her and Jordynne Grace pushing to have a women's Ultimate X match, which happened just a few days ago at Hard To Kill. "This is [...]
Jan 11 - Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight, in which Kross spoke about his decision to go to NXT in 2020. “I knew since I was a little kid and watching [...]
WWE Files Trademark For "As Close As It Gets" WWE has filed for a new trademark for the slogan “As Close As It Gets.” It was filed on January 6th with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment services. The fu[...]
Jan 11 - EP 507 - So what did we miss? - After about two months off, WE ARE BACK to discuss the goings-on in the wrestling world! We cover WWE, Ring of Honor, AEW, Impact, and much more! LISTEN TO OUR RETURN [...]
Jan 11 - It is being reported by PWInsider that the current NXT 2.0 creative team will not be operating independently. The creative team members for NXT during Triple H's leadership were reportedly allowed to[...]
Jan 10 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's C[...]
Jan 10 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the return of Alexa Bliss, although she did not appear in front of the live audience. WWE filmed a segment which showed Alexa in therapy. As seen in[...]
Jan 10 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the tag team partnership between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. officially came to an end, with Nikki seemingly turning heel after attacking Rhea Ripley. [...]
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday Night Raw On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the team of Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic, collectively known as Alpha Academy, defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to become the new Raw Tag Team Cha[...]
