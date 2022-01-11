Jeff Jarrett On TNA's Financial Mistakes in 2011

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his My World podcast, where he talked about TNA moving out of Orlando in 2011.

“I was called from Dallas a couple of times off the record and on the record wanting my thoughts. I said, ‘It wasn’t a problem in ‘07, ‘08, and ‘09. Why is it a problem now? What is the difference?’ is what I would try to get them to ask themselves. I understand that there are challenges at times, but we can also go to Wichita, Lubbock, L.A, Denver, Nashville, or Tampa, and you know what? The people aren’t really into it tonight. The exact same thing can happen. Maybe not as often, or maybe, but taking the show on the road was not a cure to engage the crowd was my opinion all throughout,”

“I said at the very top, ‘Can we afford it? Can we afford it? Can we afford it?’ If you’re taping in Orlando Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, yeah, maybe by Wednesday it’s a little bit (quieter), but then all of a sudden you get Jeremy Borash, you get your audience coordinator, and you get them fired up and you engage them. You give them something extra. You do what you do. You promote to keep them engaged. I thought it was a lazy man’s excuse to say, ‘Oh, let’s blame it on the Orlando crowd.’”

“Wait a minute, the Orlando crowd is supposed to be entertained. Who’s responsible for entertaining the crowd? Creative.”