Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega Get Into Heated War Of Words On Twitter

Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega got into a confrontation on Twitter, when Omega was responding to a critical comment on his social media and namedropped Cornette during his insults.

Omega's comment was the following:

“will you bump up Corny’s oxygen so he can maybe get through a podcast without wheezing through every word? It’s harsh on the ears from what I hear.”

Cornette responded to the comment with the following.

“Not sure why Twinkletoes is referencing me in a completely unrelated conversation I’m not involved in, but he needs hobbies/attention. Hey dipshit, I’m not as harsh on the ears as your ballet routines are on people’s eyes, & I’m wheezing from laughing at your attempts to wrestle.”

Omega later apologized for his comments.

“Shouldn’t have brought up any breathing issue. I, as well as many friends/acquaintances in other sports, are suffering due to Covid after effects. Not sure if you’ll accept, but I do apologize,”

Cornette responded venomously.

“Piss off with your phony apology bullshit, turdblossom. I’ve never had COVID, I don’t want to have ANY interaction with you and your phony wrestling, and I don’t have any breathing issues except when you’re on the air I refuse to breathe it.”

Jim Cornette has been very outspoken with his negative opinions of Kenny Omega, with Cornette bashing him on his podcast and giving him derogatory nicknames. Omega has responded to the criticism previously.