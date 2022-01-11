Jeff Jarrett Believes Another Wrestling Boom Could Be Right Around The Corner

Jeff Jarrett was interviewed by The Business Of The Business podcast, where he spoke about the potential of another wrestling boom.

“To me, it’s really, really simple. It’s not a talent conversation, although it is a talent conversation. So, I say that with all due respect. But at the end of the day, when you look at the world of media/entertainment, just 10 years ago – and I don’t wanna say pre-social media because when we launched TNA there was no YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and all that. So, with social media the way it is in our — you know TikTok’s gonna be the most successful social media app and it really wasn’t even around 36 months ago. That’s fascinating to me.”

“From a business point of view, not only do I think there’s room for number three, I think there’s room for number four and five. I say that in that yes, United States has been, with all due respect to Japan and Mexico, we have been the exporters of content around the world. But you look at India, you look at South America, they are well aware of WWE and AEW. Matter of fact, folks in India, they’re still very aware of TNA and Impact and all that. So, when you look at things from a global perspective, 10 years ago you looked at, ‘How are we gonna make that Spike deal go from A to B to C?’

“That’s where the money was at. The money is not just driven by cable television [anymore].”