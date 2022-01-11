Eddie Kingston Slams Chris Jericho, Says He's Holding Santana & Ortiz Back

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Eddie Kingston praised Santana and Ortiz--- but then shifted his attention to Chris Jericho, whom he blames for them not holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

“If I had my way…there are a lot of things going on with Garcia and 2point0 and now Jericho is sticking his nose in my business. I love PNP, those are my boys for years, I love them both to death. I don’t like it that they are with Jericho and never did. Whatever, we all have to make money. I have my own opinion on Jericho. I don’t want his help, I don’t need his help. He’s helping out PNP, but are they world tag team champions? No because they are busy dealing with Jericho’s beef. You can put this on clickbait, clickbait the **** out of this, if it wasn’t for Chris Jericho and his beef with random people, Proud N Powerful would be world tag team champions. I’m saying it now. If Jericho don’t like it, come see me in Raleigh, I’ll be there. Jericho is not the guy from Smokey Mountain, he’s not the guy from New Japan. Don’t come at me and try to help me. I don’t want your help. Go help PNP get a world tag title shot instead of worrying about yourself. Clickbait it.”

This is obviously part of the storyline in which Kingston and Jericho are beginning to feud.

So what do you think? Are Santana and Ortiz being held back by their status in the Inner Circle?