MLW Announces Mixed Trios Tag Team Match For Blood & Thunder

Lucha mixed trios match signed for Dallas Jan 21

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a mixed trios tag team match featuring Aramis, El Dragon and a Mystery Luchador vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The spectacular world of lucha libre will be showcased in the first-ever mixed sized lucha trios tag team extravaganza in MLW!

Featuring 2 debuts as well as a mystery participant, Cesar Duran has injected Blood & Thunder with a spectacular bout unlike anything else on the card.

The debuting El Dragon, a 3rd generation luchador, has been labeled one of Mexico’s next generation stars to watch.

Another debuting force to keep an eye on is the next generation Mini Abismo Negro Jr. What will the next era look like? Find out as the mini luchador makes his debut in Dallas!

But who is the mystery partner on Aramis and El Dragon’s team? Cesar Duran is keeping this luchador’s name under tight wraps until the night of the show!

Last but not least there’s the rivalry between Arez and Aramis that has been going on for a half year. With each man captaining his team, pride is on the line as both luchadores look to secure the win as their feud continues.

Who is the mystery man? See two big debuts as well as as MLW’s first ever mixed sized trios match on January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

⚠️Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

