Mark Henry Reveals Who Could Become The Next Face Of WWE

Mark Henry believes up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory has the potential to become the next face of WWE.

Theory has been working closely with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on-screen and backstage in recent weeks and Henry believes this partnership is usually a good thing as has been the case for the likes of Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena who all benefited from a close working relationship with McMahon.

Here is what Henry said on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio:

“I was torn and I ended up with Austin Theory because he’s doing something that very few wrestlers get to do, i.e. play Robin to Batman, which is playing Robin to Vince McMahon. Austin (Stone Cold) did it, The Rock did it, Mankind did it, and you go down the list of guys that had serious interactions with Vince, those storylines with Vince: who did they become? The face of the company, ‘The Guy.'” “Austin Theory is on that trajectory. He’s young, he can be groomed, he listens, he wants to be great, and he realizes the position is that he is in, and he’s doing what he’s told and he’ll be a star.”

Do you think Austin Theory has what it takes to become the next face of WWE?