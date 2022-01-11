WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Mark Henry Reveals Who Could Become The Next Face Of WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2022
Mark Henry believes up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory has the potential to become the next face of WWE.
Theory has been working closely with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on-screen and backstage in recent weeks and Henry believes this partnership is usually a good thing as has been the case for the likes of Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena who all benefited from a close working relationship with McMahon.
“I was torn and I ended up with Austin Theory because he’s doing something that very few wrestlers get to do, i.e. play Robin to Batman, which is playing Robin to Vince McMahon. Austin (Stone Cold) did it, The Rock did it, Mankind did it, and you go down the list of guys that had serious interactions with Vince, those storylines with Vince: who did they become? The face of the company, ‘The Guy.'”
“Austin Theory is on that trajectory. He’s young, he can be groomed, he listens, he wants to be great, and he realizes the position is that he is in, and he’s doing what he’s told and he’ll be a star.”
Do you think Austin Theory has what it takes to become the next face of WWE?