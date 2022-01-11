Killer Kross On NXT Injury: "My body made a strange noise. It was like a crunch."

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on an episode of Insight, in which Kross spoke about his decision to go to NXT in 2020.

“I knew since I was a little kid and watching this on TV that I could be there (WWE), do this, and perform on the highest level." “I knew it since I was a little kid, and little kids know everything. So it’s hard for your parents and your friends to get behind these statements that you have as a child, because they want to steer you in the right direction, but don’t want to burst your bubble. No one in my family has ever done anything like this. They live in a practical world and are very realistic. It just seemed like a foreign idea to them, but it felt like something that I could do as a kid.” “As a kid, I watched WWF/WWE. Part of me always wanted to be there. I initially went to wrestling school so I could do this at the highest level and eventually go there. Over the years, I would meet people that would discourage me, and I wondered if I could hang with these people. But you find places that you love working with people, and finally I made the decision to pursue it.”

Kross spoke about his time in NXT.

“I had such an awesome experience there. I don’t know how else to put it." “I was introduced to the entire chain of command that I had to answer to, asked a lot of questions, and wanted to understand the operation at every level. If ever there was any time to go into the truck and look at the production and the camera angles, I really wanted to learn as much about all this as I possibly could. I even recreationally would research what the company was doing outside of what we were directly involved in.” “I wasn’t waiting to be told exactly what I needed to do, I just thought to myself that I bet the people at the top of the food chain probably did this, or someone smartened them up to it. I’m going to get ahead of this and I really want to know this. I don’t want to be somebody here who is in a privileged position. I want to learn every step from the beginning. If I’m asked a question, I don’t want to say I don’t know. I want to know.”

Finally, Kross spoke about getting hurt during an NXT Championship match.