Backstage Update On How WWE NXT 2.0. Will Be Operating In The Future

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 11, 2022

It is being reported by PWInsider that the current NXT 2.0 creative team will not be operating independently.

The creative team members for NXT during Triple H's leadership were reportedly allowed to run on their own within WWE's system, but with most of Triple H’s team getting released last week, that is set to no longer be the case.

The team behind WWE NXT 2.0 were told they will be answering to Bruce Prichard and Christine Lubrano.

For now, they will report and answer directly to those two, similar to how WWE's Raw and SmackDown creative teams currently operate.

Additionally, Johnny Russo will reportedly serve as the new head of the NXT 2.0 creative team moving forward, answering to those two. Russo has been in WWE since October of 2011 and started writing for the Raw and SmackDown creative teams from 2015 through 2018. Russo was later promoted to Senior Creative Writer/Producer in August of 2018. He’d been working with NXT Creative since August 2019 and became NXT’s Lead Writer in July of 2020.

Mick Foley's son Dewey and Anthony Golden Jr. are also said to be staying on board as part of the NXT writing team. Foley had been reportedly overseeing 205 Live for a considerable amount of time. Golden Jr. has been with WWE since March of last year

Christine Lubrano is SVP of Creative Writing Operations for WWE. She has been with the company since January of last year. Her accolades include being an Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer, having worked on Monty Python: Almost the Truth (the Lawyer’s Cut), Funny or Die’s The Spoils Before Dying, and The Spirit Awards.

Source: 411mania.com
Backstage Update On How WWE NXT 2.0. Will Be Operating In The Future
