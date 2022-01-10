Doudrop Earns the Right to Challenge Becky Lynch for Raw Women's Title at Royal Rumble
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 10, 2022
In the main event of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.
