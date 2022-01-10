New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday Night Raw

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

FOR THE ACADEMY. #AlphaAcademy just defeated #RKBro to become the NEW #WWERaw Tag Team Champions! @WWEGable @otiswwe #AndNew pic.twitter.com/Xj3jMZJhMt

WE HAVE NEW #WWERaw TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!! @WWEGable @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/tAYwlFWVK0

#RKBro is ROLLING. Can @RandyOrton & @SuperKingOfBros hold onto their #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles against @WWEGable & @otiswwe , or will it be The #AlphaAcademy 's night? pic.twitter.com/6B0CIiio0m

The end of the match saw Otis deliver Mark Henry's World's Strongest Slam on Orton to secure the pinfall victory.

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the team of Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic, collectively known as Alpha Academy, defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

