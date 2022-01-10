WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 10 2022)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Jan 10, 2022

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This week they've stacked the show with 10 matches so with Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Valo & Chris Steeler via Pinfall (2:32)

What an interesting pairing! Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss make their tag team debut. They face off with Jaden Valo and Chris Steeler and they look great together! Sonny ends up in a bit of trouble after a good start but it isn't long before that momentum goes back to Sonny & Jay and then Lethal finishes Valo with the Lethal Injection.

Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio via Pinfall (2:43)

Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura have spent a lot of team tagging together since Emi's return to American and this is another time up against Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio. Nyla & Emi have no issue using underhanded tactics to get the advantage and do just that but realistically, they didn't need to do that. Emi & Nyla are far too strong and after a while, that strength shows through with Nyla putting San Antonio away with the Beast Bomb.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins via Pinfall (3:08)

We get our third tag match of the night but this time with an actual tag team as FTR come out to face off with Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins. Cash & Dax get off to a great start as they isolate Hawkins but he manages to hit a crossbody on Dax and gets the tag out to Brink. He doesn't stay in there too long and he tags out again but then Dax fakes an injury to his shoulder and they use that to get rid of Brink and hit the Big Rig on Hawkins as FTR win.

Red Velvet & Leyla Hirsch defeated Notorious Mimi & B3cca via Submission (1:43)

Another tag team match as Red Velvet teams up with Leyla Hirsch to face off with Notorious Mimi and B3cca. Leyla had issues with Kris Statlander last time she was on the same team as Red Velvet and maybe those issues have transferred to this team too as they pick up the win when Leyla blind tags in, allows Velvet to do the hard work, then slides in to put a Juji Gatame on a corpse.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Ryan Clancy via Submission (1:21)

Eddie Kingston jumps onto commentary now in place of Mark Henry and we get our first singles match. Powerhouse Hobbs trucks Ryan Clancy as soon as the bell rings and then puts Clancy atop the top turnbuckle and brutalises him with strikes up there. He brings Clancy back into the ring with force and then taps him out with the Torture Rack. Squash. Dante has a big task ahead of him.

QT Marshall w/ Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto defeated Zack Clayton via Pinfall (2:52)

QT comes out with a microphone because he's up against some guy from Jersey Shore, Zack Clayton, in Jersey. Clayton responds by beating QT down until he makes a rookie mistake and gets distracted by the crowd to allow QT back into the match. Marshall dominates most of the match but he does eat a Powerslam and a Superplex followed by a Fishermans Suplex for two but then QT rolls him up to get the win.

Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose the Assistant defeated Avery Good via Submission (2:30)

Andrade comes out next and he's not looking to buy any boys tonight because Darby isn't in sight and instead, he's come to wrestle. He faces off with Avery Good and he makes short work of him, beating him down for the majority of the match before putting Good away with La Muerta.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) defeated Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace via Pinfall (3:29)

Max Caster has one of his best raps to date. Bravo.

They face off with Kevin Matthews & Joey Ace who are decent opponents but this match is only going one way from the first bell as they are put away with a Mic Drop.

Dante Martin defeated Action Andretti via Pinfall (1:30)

Dante Martin comes out for our penultimate match of the evening and his opponent is a man called Action Andretti. Andretti tries to outwrestle Dante to begin with and that doesn't go well but when he turns to strikes, he has more luck. Dante doesn't stay down for long though and comes back before finishing it with the biggest Nosedive ever. Dante is ready for Hobbs.

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) defeated Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Blade) w/Matt Hardy via Pinfall (4:00)

Main event time and before the bell can ring, HFO jump the Dark Order on their entrance and they get the early advantage. Private Party hit some fantastic moves on Alex Reynolds as HFO isolate him and they get a two count from the Silly String. Blade comes in next and he continues the beat down but Reynolds gets the tag out to 10 who comes in and beats down all three opponents. He hits the Spinebuster on Blade and then Silver gets tagged in. He takes his chance to do what 10 just did and almost wins it with a Sit Out Liger Bomb on Isiah but it's broken up by Blade and then Dark Order clear house before hitting their trios finisher on Kassidy to get the win.

And so, ends another episode of Dark Elevation. See you all for Dark tomorrow, Dynamite Wednesday and Rampage Friday. Give me a follow on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy if you want even more of my AEW thoughts. So long and goodnight.


