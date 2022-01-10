Kurt Angle Told Al Snow He'd Only Be Wrestling For 5 Years When He Debuted In WWF

“I’m gonna be honest, I love the business more than anything I’ve ever loved in my life besides my family. Even amateur wrestling, I love pro wrestling better than amateur wrestling. I had a passion for it. That’s why I became so good so quickly. I really enjoyed it. Every week I couldn’t wait to come to TV to see what I was gonna do that week. It was a lot of fun and I had a blast in my career, I really did. The only hard things about it were the travel and the injuries. Other than that, I enjoyed the heck out of it.”

Angle spoke about what aspects of the industry were the hardest for him.

"He said, ‘No way brother. You’re gonna be stuck in it for life.’ I said, ‘There’s no way in hell,’ and guess what? I’m stuck in it for life [laughs]. He was exactly right. I actually wrestled 15 years longer than I originally planned to wrestle and I’m still somewhat involved in the business.”

“No I didn’t [think I’d be in the industry for long]. In fact, I thought I would only be in the business five years. That’s what I promised myself. I signed a five-year deal with WWE and I remember my rookie year I ran into Al Snow. He said, ‘Kurt, how long do you think you’ll be in the business?’ I said, ‘Al, five years. That’s it, I’m gonna make as much money as I can and get out."

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about how long he thought he'd be wrestling.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Officially Disband on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the tag team partnership between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. officially came to an end, with Nikki seemingly turning heel after attacking Rhea Ripley. [...] Jan 10 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the tag team partnership between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. officially came to an end, with Nikki seemingly turning heel after attacking Rhea Ripley. [...]

New Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the team of Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic, collectively known as Alpha Academy, defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to become the new Raw Tag Team Cha[...] Jan 10 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the team of Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic, collectively known as Alpha Academy, defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to become the new Raw Tag Team Cha[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (January 10 2022)

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This week they've stacked the show with 10 matches so with Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight on co[...] Jan 10 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dark Elevation. This week they've stacked the show with 10 matches so with Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry & Paul Wight on co[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (January 10, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... Video opens our show, focusing on Brock Les[...] Jan 10 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw... Video opens our show, focusing on Brock Les[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Is Coming To WrestleCon For Live Event

IMPACT Wrestling has announced an upcoming live event, which will be part of WrestleCon. The show will take place on April 1st and be part of the convention's activities. You can check out WrestleCo[...] Jan 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced an upcoming live event, which will be part of WrestleCon. The show will take place on April 1st and be part of the convention's activities. You can check out WrestleCo[...]

AJ Styles Announces Entry Into Royal Rumble

AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to announce his entry in the Royal Rumble. The announcement came in the form of a video, in which Styles reminded fans that he joined WWE in the 2016 Royal Rumble and s[...] Jan 10 - AJ Styles has taken to Twitter to announce his entry in the Royal Rumble. The announcement came in the form of a video, in which Styles reminded fans that he joined WWE in the 2016 Royal Rumble and s[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Increases 30%

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that last week's AEW Rampage on Jan 7 pulled in an average of 588,000 viewers on TNT. This up considerably on the 453,000 viewers for the New Year&r[...] Jan 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that last week's AEW Rampage on Jan 7 pulled in an average of 588,000 viewers on TNT. This up considerably on the 453,000 viewers for the New Year&r[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Declares Himself For Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble Match

A new name has been added to the Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match which will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. The WWE United [...] Jan 10 - A new name has been added to the Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match which will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. The WWE United [...]

NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling To Hold Events At WrestleCon 2022

NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling are both coming to WrestleCon which takes place over WrestleMania weekend, March 31 through April 3 in Dallas, Texas. A taping of NJPW Strong will be held at 5 pm on [...] Jan 10 - NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling are both coming to WrestleCon which takes place over WrestleMania weekend, March 31 through April 3 in Dallas, Texas. A taping of NJPW Strong will be held at 5 pm on [...]

Why WWE Decided To Reveal Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble Participants Early

Last week WWE announced many participants for the upcoming Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match, including current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE start[...] Jan 10 - Last week WWE announced many participants for the upcoming Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match, including current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE start[...]

Shinsuke Nakamura Is Injured And Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is injured. The WWE Intercontinental Champion last wrestled a month ago against Damian Priest on the Survivor Series kickoff show before a tag team match on[...] Jan 10 - WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is injured. The WWE Intercontinental Champion last wrestled a month ago against Damian Priest on the Survivor Series kickoff show before a tag team match on[...]

Original GLOW Star Matilda The Hun Passes Away Aged 73

Original GLOW star Dee Booher (Matilda The Hun) has passed away at the age of 73. Booher first entered professional wrestling by organizing amateur mud wrestling shows, performing as a masked charact[...] Jan 10 - Original GLOW star Dee Booher (Matilda The Hun) has passed away at the age of 73. Booher first entered professional wrestling by organizing amateur mud wrestling shows, performing as a masked charact[...]

Eric Bischoff Believes Sean Waltman Was Integral Part Of nWo's Success

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff went in-depth on why he believes Sean Waltman was an integral part of the nWo getting over. “Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most i[...] Jan 10 - On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff went in-depth on why he believes Sean Waltman was an integral part of the nWo getting over. “Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most i[...]

Remembering Bob Saget's Professional Wrestling History

Following the sad news that Bob Saget of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos fame's untimely passing, it only felt appropriate to take a moment here on WNS to remember Saget's professional w[...] Jan 10 - Following the sad news that Bob Saget of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos fame's untimely passing, it only felt appropriate to take a moment here on WNS to remember Saget's professional w[...]

Alexa Bliss Hypes Her Return On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has been advertising "a glimpse at Alexa Bliss‘ journey back to RAW" all week. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to promote her return with a photo of herself dressed up in the gimmick she [...] Jan 10 - WWE has been advertising "a glimpse at Alexa Bliss‘ journey back to RAW" all week. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to promote her return with a photo of herself dressed up in the gimmick she [...]

Demolition Smash and Ax Added To WrestleCon 2022

Demolition Smash (Barry Darsow) and Demolition Ax (Bill Eadie) have been added to WrestleCon 2022, Additionally, “The Doctor of Style” Slick will be attending the event. Below is a compl[...] Jan 10 - Demolition Smash (Barry Darsow) and Demolition Ax (Bill Eadie) have been added to WrestleCon 2022, Additionally, “The Doctor of Style” Slick will be attending the event. Below is a compl[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals When WWE Decided To Have Him Appear On Recent RAW

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw during the wedding vow renewal segment of The Miz and Maryse which was interrupted [...] Jan 10 - During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw during the wedding vow renewal segment of The Miz and Maryse which was interrupted [...]

Ring Of Honor Announces Return Event For Later This Year

Ring Of Honor (ROH) has announced when they plan to return following a hiatus. Check out the press release below: Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor - slated for Friday,[...] Jan 10 - Ring Of Honor (ROH) has announced when they plan to return following a hiatus. Check out the press release below: Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor - slated for Friday,[...]

All The SPOILERS From Recent IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Check out all the SPOILERS from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings per IMPACT Asylum: - In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. - In a match taped for BTI, J[...] Jan 10 - Check out all the SPOILERS from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings per IMPACT Asylum: - In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. - In a match taped for BTI, J[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back, Title Match & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as the company looks toward the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble event. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced [...] Jan 10 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as the company looks toward the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble event. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced [...]

Former WWE Superstars Gets Stretchered Out After IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Sunday's TV tapings. Hass is best known as a member of the “The Worlds Greatest Tag Team” with Shelton Benjamin in WWE[...] Jan 10 - Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Sunday's TV tapings. Hass is best known as a member of the “The Worlds Greatest Tag Team” with Shelton Benjamin in WWE[...]

WWE Trying For 'Unexpected' Forbidden Door Entrant For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE surprised everybody recently by announcing that IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James will be entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, thus opening the "forbidden door" that some th[...] Jan 10 - WWE surprised everybody recently by announcing that IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James will be entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, thus opening the "forbidden door" that some th[...]

On This Day [1/9]: Watch WCW Saturday Night From 1993

On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night. Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day nearly three decades ago. Watch it below. [...] Jan 09 - On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night. Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day nearly three decades ago. Watch it below. [...]