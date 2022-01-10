IMPACT Wrestling Is Coming To WrestleCon For Live Event
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 10, 2022
IMPACT Wrestling has announced an upcoming live event, which will be part of WrestleCon.
The show will take place on April 1st and be part of the convention's activities.
You can check out WrestleCon's announcement below.
https://wrestlr.me/73324/
