Why WWE Decided To Reveal Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble Participants Early

Last week WWE announced many participants for the upcoming Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match, including current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE started the process of contacting talent to appear "earlier than usual" to see who was available for the big match. Those who agreed to the match were reportedly under the impression their involvement would be kept a surprise and not officially announced ahead of time.

WWE is reported to have announced entrants early to help boost ticket sales and create a buzz for the event, and there will be "plenty of room for more surprises, and likely will be." The announcement came as a last-minute deal last Friday.

There is also talk of the IMPACT Knockouts title being part of the agreement between WWE and IMPACT to have James included in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, although neither James or WWE has confirmed this.

WWE is reportedly trying to secure another name outside the company for the men's 2022 Royal Rumble match.