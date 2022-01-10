Eric Bischoff Believes Sean Waltman Was Integral Part Of nWo's Success

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff went in-depth on why he believes Sean Waltman was an integral part of the nWo getting over.

“Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most important reasons why NWO got over. Not the most, don’t get me wrong. Sean Waltman was critical, I think, to the NWO’s success. It is a toss-up, in my opinion, whether Konnan was as or more important than Sean Waltman.”

“Sean Waltman I think was absolutely necessary when Sean Waltman came into the NWO to keep that vibe going to really add to the depth of what the NWO represented. Konnan was right there with him. Konnan had credibility. He had the believability. He was authentic as hell. He wasn’t trying to be anything. He had the opportunity when he got there to move right into the nucleus of the group, the heartbeat of the group. He wasn’t just a hanger on, and he added so much credibility to the NWO and what the NWO represented.”