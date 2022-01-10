Eric Bischoff Reveals When WWE Decided To Have Him Appear On Recent RAW

“He said, ‘Well, why don’t you get a really light colored pastel suit and expect it to get trashed. There’s going to be a wedding.’ That’s all he told me, no details, not who, nothing. I got there, and what’s funny is I didn’t even know Bruce wasn’t going to be at TV until about four in the afternoon. I had fun. I got to hang out with Edge a little bit. We had a great conversation. Kevin Owens, I dig Kevin. We stay in touch through social media. I had a blast doing it. I’ve never done anything in the ring, not even a promo with Miz before. I’ve never worked with him in any way, shape, or form. I worked with him on this, him and his wife Maryse. They’re really, really good. When you get a chance to work with somebody that’s as good as Miz is, and Maryse, she is really good too, it’s so much fun, and it’s so noticeable. There’s such a difference between somebody who’s absolutely at the top of their game when it comes to dialogue and performing in that type of scenario vs someone who is not that familiar with it or hasn’t done a lot of it. There’s a reason why Miz has been there as long as he has at the level that he is because he is really, really good as a performer. It was fun working with him.”

"We finally got in and got settled, and I got a call from Bruce Prichard. He said, ‘Hey Eric. So, do you think you can make TV Monday?’ This was Thursday afternoon. I said, ‘Well, first of all, where is it because I’m in Florida?’ If it was a West Coast trip, I couldn’t have made it. He said, ‘It’s in Detroit, your hometown.’ I said, ‘Ok, I can make that."

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast , Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw during the wedding vow renewal segment of The Miz and Maryse which was interrupted by Edge.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Rampage Viewership Increases 30% For December 7 Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that last week's AEW Rampage on December 7 pulled in an average of 588,000 viewers on TNT. This up considerably on the 453,000 viewers for the New Y[...] Jan 10 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that last week's AEW Rampage on December 7 pulled in an average of 588,000 viewers on TNT. This up considerably on the 453,000 viewers for the New Y[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Declares Himself For Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble Match

A new name has been added to the Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match which will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. The WWE United [...] Jan 10 - A new name has been added to the Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match which will take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. The WWE United [...]

NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling To Hold Events At WrestleCon 2022

NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling are both coming to WrestleCon which takes place over WrestleMania weekend, March 31 through April 3 in Dallas, Texas. A taping of NJPW Strong will be held at 5 pm on [...] Jan 10 - NJPW Strong and IMPACT Wrestling are both coming to WrestleCon which takes place over WrestleMania weekend, March 31 through April 3 in Dallas, Texas. A taping of NJPW Strong will be held at 5 pm on [...]

Why WWE Decided To Reveal Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble Participants Early

Last week WWE announced many participants for the upcoming Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match, including current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE start[...] Jan 10 - Last week WWE announced many participants for the upcoming Women’s 2022 Royal Rumble match, including current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE start[...]

Shinsuke Nakamura Is Injured And Not Medically Cleared To Wrestle

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is injured. The WWE Intercontinental Champion last wrestled a month ago against Damian Priest on the Survivor Series kickoff show before a tag team match on[...] Jan 10 - WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is injured. The WWE Intercontinental Champion last wrestled a month ago against Damian Priest on the Survivor Series kickoff show before a tag team match on[...]

Original GLOW Star Matilda The Hun Passes Away Aged 73

Original GLOW star Dee Booher (Matilda The Hun) has passed away at the age of 73. Booher first entered professional wrestling by organizing amateur mud wrestling shows, performing as a masked charact[...] Jan 10 - Original GLOW star Dee Booher (Matilda The Hun) has passed away at the age of 73. Booher first entered professional wrestling by organizing amateur mud wrestling shows, performing as a masked charact[...]

Eric Bischoff Believes Sean Waltman Was Integral Part Of nWo's Success

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff went in-depth on why he believes Sean Waltman was an integral part of the nWo getting over. “Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most i[...] Jan 10 - On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff went in-depth on why he believes Sean Waltman was an integral part of the nWo getting over. “Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most i[...]

Remembering Bob Saget's Professional Wrestling History

Following the sad news that Bob Saget of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos fame's untimely passing, it only felt appropriate to take a moment here on WNS to remember Saget's professional w[...] Jan 10 - Following the sad news that Bob Saget of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos fame's untimely passing, it only felt appropriate to take a moment here on WNS to remember Saget's professional w[...]

Alexa Bliss Hypes Her Return On Tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has been advertising "a glimpse at Alexa Bliss‘ journey back to RAW" all week. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to promote her return with a photo of herself dressed up in the gimmick she [...] Jan 10 - WWE has been advertising "a glimpse at Alexa Bliss‘ journey back to RAW" all week. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today to promote her return with a photo of herself dressed up in the gimmick she [...]

Demolition Smash and Ax Added To WrestleCon 2022

Demolition Smash (Barry Darsow) and Demolition Ax (Bill Eadie) have been added to WrestleCon 2022, Additionally, “The Doctor of Style” Slick will be attending the event. Below is a compl[...] Jan 10 - Demolition Smash (Barry Darsow) and Demolition Ax (Bill Eadie) have been added to WrestleCon 2022, Additionally, “The Doctor of Style” Slick will be attending the event. Below is a compl[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals When WWE Decided To Have Him Appear On Recent RAW

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw during the wedding vow renewal segment of The Miz and Maryse which was interrupted [...] Jan 10 - During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance on Monday Night Raw during the wedding vow renewal segment of The Miz and Maryse which was interrupted [...]

Ring Of Honor Announces Return Event For Later This Year

Ring Of Honor (ROH) has announced when they plan to return following a hiatus. Check out the press release below: Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor - slated for Friday,[...] Jan 10 - Ring Of Honor (ROH) has announced when they plan to return following a hiatus. Check out the press release below: Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor - slated for Friday,[...]

All The SPOILERS From Recent IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Check out all the SPOILERS from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings per IMPACT Asylum: - In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. - In a match taped for BTI, J[...] Jan 10 - Check out all the SPOILERS from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings per IMPACT Asylum: - In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt. - In a match taped for BTI, J[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back, Title Match & More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as the company looks toward the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble event. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced [...] Jan 10 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as the company looks toward the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble event. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced [...]

Former WWE Superstars Gets Stretchered Out After IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Sunday's TV tapings. Hass is best known as a member of the “The Worlds Greatest Tag Team” with Shelton Benjamin in WWE[...] Jan 10 - Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Sunday's TV tapings. Hass is best known as a member of the “The Worlds Greatest Tag Team” with Shelton Benjamin in WWE[...]

WWE Trying For 'Unexpected' Forbidden Door Entrant For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE surprised everybody recently by announcing that IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James will be entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, thus opening the "forbidden door" that some th[...] Jan 10 - WWE surprised everybody recently by announcing that IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James will be entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, thus opening the "forbidden door" that some th[...]

On This Day [1/9]: Watch WCW Saturday Night From 1993

On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night. Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day nearly three decades ago. Watch it below. [...] Jan 09 - On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night. Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day nearly three decades ago. Watch it below. [...]

Johnny The Bull Says He Only Won On WWE TV When Shane McMahon Was Backstage

Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with his life since leaving the professional wrestling in[...] Jan 09 - Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with his life since leaving the professional wrestling in[...]

Liv Morgan Reveals Origins Of Her Ring Name

Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name. “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Cen[...] Jan 09 - Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name. “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Cen[...]

AEW Battle Of The Belts Fast National Numbers Revealed

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four quarterly special events that AEW plans on puttin[...] Jan 09 - Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four quarterly special events that AEW plans on puttin[...]

On This Day [1/9]: Roman Reigns Interrupts Seth Rollins [2015]

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Reigns interrupting Seth Rollins during an in-ring p[...] Jan 09 - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Reigns interrupting Seth Rollins during an in-ring p[...]

Bobby Cruise On Why Rok-C Was Chosen To Be Inaugural ROH Women's Champion

During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from th[...] Jan 09 - During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from th[...]

Drew McIntyre Suffering From Legitimate Injury, Plans Changed Last Minute

WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation b[...] Jan 09 - WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation b[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Big Swole's AEW Criticisms, Intergender Match, Living On A Farm

Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never came to fruition. "Honestly, I don’t know. W[...] Jan 09 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never came to fruition. "Honestly, I don’t know. W[...]