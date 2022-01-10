WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
All The SPOILERS From Recent IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2022

Check out all the SPOILERS from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings per IMPACT Asylum:

- In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.

- In a match taped for BTI, Jordynne Grace defeated Lady Frost to retain the Digital Media Championship. Matt Cardona came out after to confront Grace, pointing to the title.

- Scott D’Amore announced they would be back in Dallas, Texas for WrestleCon on April 1.

- W. Morrissey is out and cuts a promo on Moose. He wants a rematch for the title. Moose appears on the screen and denies Morrissey, saying he is giving someone else a title match.

- The ROH rogue group came out and jumped D’Lo at the announce table. They ended up putting him through a table, taking him out of commission for the remainder of the taping.

-  Laredo Kid defeated Chris Bey. X Division Champion, Trey Miguel was on commentary.

-  Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton were on commentary.

-  Masha Slamovich squashed some indie talent.

- Josh Alexander is out for a promo. He wants his title shot and said no more distractions. Charlie Haas interrupted and challenged Josh. Josh wanted the title first which led to Haas attacking him. They brawled until security broke things up. Josh accepted the challenge.

-  Moose squashed Zickey Dice to retain the IMPACT World Title. After the match, W. Morrissey came out and ran off Moose. He attacked Zicky and VSK while Brian Myers watched and didn’t help.

- Raj Singh came out and said he wanted competition. JONAH accepted and smashed Raj in a short match. Scott D’Amore was on commentary.

-  Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to win the ROH Women’s Championship. Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. The ROH Rogue Group confronted Deonna after the match. They surrounded her which led to Rehwoldt and later Swann and Willie Mack unsuccessfully coming to the rescue. They posed afterwards.

-  The Influence defeated Havok in a handicap match. It was originally supposed to be a tag team match but the Influence attacked Rosemary at the start. The Influence took a selfie with an unconscious Havok after the match.

-  Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green. Mickie James was on commentary. Tasha talked shit to Mickie after the match which led to them fighting. Mickie was overpowered by Tasha and Savannah Evans before Chelsea made the save.

-  W. Morrissey defeated Zickey Dice and VSK in a handicap match while Brian Myers watched on from commentary. Morrissey cut a promo after the match saying if he doesn’t get a title shot, he will go to the back and find Moose.

-  Jonathan Gresham defeated Steve Maclin to retain the ROH World Championship. The ROH Rogue Group watched on from the balcony.

-  Doc Gallows and Joe Doering defeated Heath and Rhino after interference from Deaner. Karl Anderson was on commentary while Eric Young was also ringside.

-  Josh Alexander defeated Charlie Haas. Chris Sabin was on commentary. After the match, the ROH Rogue group jumped them. They also fended off Sabin, Swann, Mack, Heath and Rhino before Eddie Edwards comes out with the kendo stick and runs them off. Maria cut a promo from the balcony saying there was honor no more. Eddie cut his own promo from the ring saying we are IMPACT and we won’t be disrespected.


