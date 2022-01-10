Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back, Title Match & More

- Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear to continue the Royal Rumble build with Bobby Lashley

Here is what is currently advertised heading into tonight's show:

The company is also advertising "a glimpse at Alexa Bliss‘ journey back to RAW" but no word on if she will actually return tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced locally for tonight’s RAW, but not officially by WWE.

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as the company looks toward the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble event.

