Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Alexa Bliss’ Journey Back, Title Match & More

Jan 10 - Ring Of Honor (ROH) has announced when they plan to return following a hiatus. Check out the press release below: Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor - slated for Friday,[...]
Jan 10 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as the company looks toward the upcoming 2022 Royal Rumble event. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced [...]
Jan 10 - Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Sunday's TV tapings. Hass is best known as a member of the “The Worlds Greatest Tag Team” with Shelton Benjamin in WWE[...]
Jan 10 - WWE surprised everybody recently by announcing that IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James will be entering the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, thus opening the "forbidden door" that some th[...]
Jan 09 - On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night. Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day nearly three decades ago. Watch it below. [...]
Jan 09 - Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with his life since leaving the professional wrestling in[...]
Jan 09 - Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name. “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Cen[...]
Jan 09 - Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four quarterly special events that AEW plans on puttin[...]
Jan 09 - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Reigns interrupting Seth Rollins during an in-ring p[...]
Jan 09 - During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from th[...]
Jan 09 - WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation b[...]
Jan 09 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never came to fruition. "Honestly, I don’t know. W[...]
Jan 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss vs. Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller*[...]
Jan 09 - During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. “I think it does dilute it, but let’s [...]
Jan 09 - Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to face WWE star Roman Reigns. This came in the form[...]
Jan 09 - MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement below. Location for Azteca’s second event r[...]
Jan 09 - IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Lored[...]
Jan 09 - GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Also, the inaug[...]
Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belts and despite AEW having to deal with the TNT cham[...]
Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title and the opponent of the man Cody was due to face, [...]
Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show will be taped for AEW Dark and will feature all of[...]
Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", well now there is an update on the Hall Of Famer f[...]
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is the final card for the big event: IMPACT World Titl[...]