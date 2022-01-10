Former WWE Superstars Gets Stretchered Out After IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2022
Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Sunday's TV tapings.
Hass is best known as a member of the “The Worlds Greatest Tag Team” with Shelton Benjamin in WWE. They are former WWE Tag Team Championship x3 and 2-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.
During the IMPACT taping, Haas faced off with Josh Alexander and later in the taping after he wrestled Alexander former ROH wrestlers came out to attack both Haas and Alexander.
It’s not clear what happened but Haas was hurt and he was taken out of the building on a stretcher. A report from PWInsider reveals that Haas was "knocked loopy" but was feeling much better backstage.
Haas has got himself into great shape and dealt with personal issues in his life since being away and has big plans to make an impact (pardon the pun) in 2022
