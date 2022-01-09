On This Day [1/9]: Watch WCW Saturday Night From 1993

Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day nearly three decades ago.

On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night.

Johnny The Bull Says He Only Won On WWE TV When Shane McMahon Was Backstage

Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with hi[...] Jan 09 - Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with hi[...]

Liv Morgan Reveals Origins Of Her Ring Name

Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name. “The real background is th[...] Jan 09 - Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name. “The real background is th[...]

AEW Battle Of The Belts Fast National Numbers Revealed

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four[...] Jan 09 - Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four[...]

On This Day [1/9]: Roman Reigns Interrupts Seth Rollins [2015]

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Re[...] Jan 09 - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Re[...]

Bobby Cruise On Why Rok-C Was Chosen To Be Inaugural ROH Women's Champion

During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view[...] Jan 09 - During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view[...]

Drew McIntyre Suffering From Legitimate Injury, Plans Changed Last Minute

WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain[...] Jan 09 - WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Big Swole's AEW Criticisms, Intergender Match, Living On A Farm

Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never cam[...] Jan 09 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never cam[...]

Match Card For Tomorrow Night's (1/10/2022) AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal &am[...] Jan 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal &am[...]

Baron Black Talks Being A Member Of The Nightmare Family

Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. [...] Jan 09 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. [...]

Ric Flair On Too Many Championships In Wrestling: "Everything Is Diluted"

During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. [...] Jan 09 - During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. [...]

Moose Wants To Face Roman Reigns

Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to [...] Jan 09 - Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to [...]

MLW Announces Venue For This Thursday's AZTECA Show

MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement be[...] Jan 09 - MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement be[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Results

IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mi[...] Jan 09 - IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mi[...]

GCW Adds Six Man Tag Match To The Wrld Event

GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...] Jan 09 - GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...]

AEW Battle Of The Belts Results (January 8th 2022)

It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...] Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...]

Sammy Guevara Becomes Interim TNT Champion At AEW Battle Of The Belts

After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...] Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...]

AEW To Tape House Show Tonight, News On Next Dark Tapings At Universal Studios

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...] Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...]

Jimmy Hart Provides Health Update On Hulk Hogan

You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...] Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...]

Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...]

Brock Lesnar Smashes Hulk Hogan’s Long-Standing Record

Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...] Jan 08 - Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...]

Shane Taylor Felt ROH Final Battle Video Packages "Took Away From Everyone Else" That Night

Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...] Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...]

Tom Phillips Making IMPACT Debut Tonight As Color Commentator

Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...] Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...]

Jake Something Is Out Of Tonight's Hard To Kill Event, Replacement Named

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]