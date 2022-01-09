WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Johnny The Bull Says He Only Won On WWE TV When Shane McMahon Was Backstage
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 09, 2022
Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with his life since leaving the professional wrestling industry.
“I’m a mortgage broker. I do residential loans for purchases and refinances and I’m a vice president of my division at Federal Savings Bank. I kind of worked my way out of it (wrestling). I was going overseas. I would come home, like 2008, and I would have nothing to do for two weeks. I started working for a buddy of mine’s broker shop. I started writing ones for other wrestlers like Charlie Haas, Umaga, and Bobby Lashley just to name a few. I’ve probably done like 20 wrestler’s loans. Slowly, my last match was in 2015 vs The Hurricane. I ran the show and brought all the guys. After that, I’ve been doing mortgages full time. It’s stressful, but not as painful.”
He also spoke about his time in WWE.
“Shane and I became good friends when I went to WWE. Every time he was at the show, I would win. When he wasn’t there, I would lose. There was politics. There were certain people in the booking committee who didn’t like me and I didn’t like them, but when Shane McMahon was there, he trumped all of them because he’s Shane McMahon. That’s why when they put us together as the FBI, we were getting pushed big time wrestling Brock, Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and all the top guys. When Shane left, they broke us up.”