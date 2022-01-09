Liv Morgan Reveals Origins Of Her Ring Name
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 09, 2022
Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name.
“The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
“I found so many little puns to use Liv for and little fun little things I can use so. SmackDown Liv, You Only Liv, Once, Liv is live, watch me Liv. I mean, I can go on.”
https://wrestlr.me/73303/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 09
Jan 09 - On this day back in 1993, WCW brought an episode of Saturday Night. Take a trip back in time and see what professional wrestling was like on this day[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Former WCW and WWE star Johnny The Bull was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, where he spoke about what he's been doing with hi[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Liv Morgan was recently a guest on Wrestling Inside The Ropes, where she spoke about the origins of her ring name. “The real background is th[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Re[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never cam[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal &am[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. [...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. [...]
Jan 09 Moose Wants To Face Roman Reigns Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to [...]
Jan 09 - Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to [...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement be[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mi[...]
Jan 09
Jan 09 - GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...]