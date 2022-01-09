AEW Battle Of The Belts Fast National Numbers Revealed

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes is reporting the fast national numbers for last night’s AEW Battle of the Belts special, which was one of the first four quarterly special events that AEW plans on putting out this year.

According to the report, the show drew 659,000 viewers for the fast national numbers, and 313,000 viewers for the P18-19 key demo. The last AEW program to air on a Saturday was the AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash episode. That show was taped and aired on TNT on Saturday, Christmas night at 10:00 pm ET. The show drew 589,000 viewers and drew a 0.26 rating with 335,000 viewers in the key demo.

The fast national numbers are typically lower than the final numbers.

The final numbers for AEW Battle of the Belts should be available tomorrow.