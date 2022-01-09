“I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from the very first time I saw her. Never mind at the time she was 19, just turned 20 now. The way she carries herself and the mind that she has, she is so smart. She’s so well spoken. There have been comparisons of Rok-C to Deonna (Purrazzo) and I said, ‘I can see that.’ Well anybody can see that because they’re obvious, their wrestling style and the way that they carry themselves. A lot of her being the champion, if she was going to be the champion, in my mind, she would be a perfect first champion because of the wrestler that she is. I also liked her story. Nobody could see this with Ring of Honor going on hiatus, but in my mind, and Maria and I talked about this, that with Sinclair Broadcast having all of these affiliates all over the country, what better way than Rok-C going on some of these morning shows or morning news, sitting down and doing an interview with the Women’s Championship belt at 19 or 20 years old and telling her story about taking Greyhound buses at 13 to go train and all of that.”

During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion.

» More News From This Feed

On This Day [1/9]: Roman Reigns Interrupts Seth Rollins [2015]

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Reigns interrupting Seth Rollins during an in-ring p[...] Jan 09 - Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seem to be crossing paths yet again in WWE, which was the case on this day back in 2015. Relive this moment of Roman Reigns interrupting Seth Rollins during an in-ring p[...]

Bobby Cruise On Why Rok-C Was Chosen To Be Inaugural ROH Women's Champion

During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from th[...] Jan 09 - During an appearance on ROH Strong, Bobby Cruise explained why Rok-C was chosen to be the inaugural ROH Women's Champion. “I will say my view of Rok was that I had a very high opinion from th[...]

Drew McIntyre Suffering From Legitimate Injury, Plans Changed Last Minute

WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation b[...] Jan 09 - WWE's official Twitter account put out a statement about a kayfabe injury suffered by Drew McIntyre. "@DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation b[...]

Ruby Soho Talks Big Swole's AEW Criticisms, Intergender Match, Living On A Farm

Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never came to fruition. "Honestly, I don’t know. W[...] Jan 09 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never came to fruition. "Honestly, I don’t know. W[...]

Match Card For Tomorrow Night's (1/10/2022) AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss vs. Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller*[...] Jan 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss vs. Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller*[...]

Baron Black Talks Being A Member Of The Nightmare Family

Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. “I’m at Nightmare Factory regularly, o[...] Jan 09 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. “I’m at Nightmare Factory regularly, o[...]

Ric Flair On Too Many Championships In Wrestling: "Everything Is Diluted"

During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. “I think it does dilute it, but let’s [...] Jan 09 - During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. “I think it does dilute it, but let’s [...]

Moose Wants To Face Roman Reigns

Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to face WWE star Roman Reigns. This came in the form[...] Jan 09 - Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to face WWE star Roman Reigns. This came in the form[...]

MLW Announces Venue For This Thursday's AZTECA Show

MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement below. Location for Azteca’s second event r[...] Jan 09 - MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement below. Location for Azteca’s second event r[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Results

IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Lored[...] Jan 09 - IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Ace Austin, Chris Bey and Lored[...]

GCW Adds Six Man Tag Match To The Wrld Event

GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Also, the inaug[...] Jan 09 - GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Also, the inaug[...]

AEW Battle Of The Belts Results (January 8th 2022)

It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belts and despite AEW having to deal with the TNT cham[...] Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belts and despite AEW having to deal with the TNT cham[...]

Sammy Guevara Becomes Interim TNT Champion At AEW Battle Of The Belts

After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title and the opponent of the man Cody was due to face, [...] Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title and the opponent of the man Cody was due to face, [...]

AEW To Tape House Show Tonight, News On Next Dark Tapings At Universal Studios

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show will be taped for AEW Dark and will feature all of[...] Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show will be taped for AEW Dark and will feature all of[...]

Jimmy Hart Provides Health Update On Hulk Hogan

You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", well now there is an update on the Hall Of Famer f[...] Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", well now there is an update on the Hall Of Famer f[...]

Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is the final card for the big event: IMPACT World Titl[...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is the final card for the big event: IMPACT World Titl[...]

Brock Lesnar Smashes Hulk Hogan’s Long-Standing Record

Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, & B[...] Jan 08 - Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, & B[...]

Shane Taylor Felt ROH Final Battle Video Packages "Took Away From Everyone Else" That Night

Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappointing. It's not Punk's fault or anything, I'm not t[...] Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappointing. It's not Punk's fault or anything, I'm not t[...]

Tom Phillips Making IMPACT Debut Tonight As Color Commentator

Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE personality Tom Phillips. Renee Paquette broke t[...] Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE personality Tom Phillips. Renee Paquette broke t[...]

Jake Something Is Out Of Tonight's Hard To Kill Event, Replacement Named

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. Now, Mike Bailey will [...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. Now, Mike Bailey will [...]

Jonathan Gresham Is Coming To PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham will be i[...] Jan 08 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham will be i[...]

Natalya Neidhart and Summer Rae Get Into Twitter Argument

Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You can read the back-and-forth below. I can’[...] Jan 08 - Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You can read the back-and-forth below. I can’[...]

Mustafa Ali and The Bollywood Boyz Want To Be In The New Blade Movie

Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor mus[...] Jan 08 - Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor mus[...]

NWA USA Results (1/8/2022)

The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifier: Colby Corino defeated CW[...] Jan 08 - The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifier: Colby Corino defeated CW[...]