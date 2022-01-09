WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Baron Black Talks Being A Member Of The Nightmare Family

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 09, 2022

Baron Black Talks Being A Member Of The Nightmare Family

Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh.

“I’m at Nightmare Factory regularly, on a very regular consistent basis so, I’ve interacted with him a lot. I have been training partners with him a lot. He’s training there closely with the coaches so, he’s coming along very nicely. I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people. He definitely has the ability and all the characteristics and all the tools needed to succeed as a professional wrestler and most importantly, he seems to have a passion and drive for wrestling which is a recipe for success with any athlete coming from any other sport because they already have that condition in them, they already have that passion for what they do so they already try to be the best at what they do and he has that. And him being damn near 7’4, he’s gonna be a problem when it’s all said and done and it all comes together at the end so, I’m really looking forward to when he finally gets to debut because I think people will be pleasantly surprised at what he can do.”

He also spoke about being a member of the Nightmare Family.

“The most important thing that comes along with being part of the Nightmare Family is being a family. That’s the first and foremost part of becoming Nightmare Family. You basically become part of an extended family related to the Nightmare Family and obviously Cody Rhodes. It’s a very, very humbling and appreciative type of feeling for somebody of that character and that caliber and that level in professional wrestling to really put their stamp of approval and name on you. Especially if it’s somebody that just got to know you over the last two years, you know what I’m saying? Especially with this case between me, Fuego [Del Sol], KiLynn [King] and [Red] Velvet. Obviously, we’re not direct products of being trained under Cody Rhodes but we obviously connected with him in a certain way to the point he’s like, ‘Yes, these four individuals is somebody I will vouch for, somebody I will put my name on, somebody that I feel very strongly about to the point that I’m going to put them a part of my extended family which is the Nightmare Family brand.’ So, I was just taken back by that. He has no… what’s the word?… Damn, I’m getting tongue tied just thinking about it.”

“No [it’s not ‘reasons’]. He has his reasons. That’s why we’re there, that’s why we’re under it but, it’s not mandatory for him to do anything like that. That’s all about his personal feelings towards the individuals at hand so, I really take that very highly. For somebody of his level to like, ‘Hey, this is a guy that I put my name on, this is one of my guys.’ You know what I’m saying? So, that really hits right here [the heart] a lot, you know what I’m saying? Because it speaks volumes about how somebody views your work and your work ethic because you know, everybody on Twitter knows, before he changed his Twitter, everybody on Twitter knows his thing was all about ‘do the work.’ That’s his moniker, that’s his hashtag, that’s his thing and if he’s gonna put [his] name on you, he feels like you have done the work and you continue to do the work and you have passion for this business and you are so driven that you can’t be denied, you become undeniable and I think that definitely defines me, Fuego, KiLynn and Red Velvet so, it’s a good thing. It’s a very, very humbling and good thing, and we owe everything to that guy. We really do.”

Source: 411mania.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #baron black
https://wrestlr.me/73296/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 09
Ruby Soho Talks Big Swole's AEW Criticisms, Intergender Match, Living On A Farm
Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never cam[...]
Jan 09 - Ruby Soho was recently interviewed by the New York Post about her career, in which she reflected upon championship opportunities in WWE that never cam[...]
Jan 09
Match Card For Tomorrow Night's (1/10/2022) AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal &am[...]
Jan 09 - AEW has announced the lineup for this week's Dark: Elevation episode, which airs on YouTube tomorrow. The matches are as follows: * Jay Lethal &am[...]
Jan 09
Baron Black Talks Being A Member Of The Nightmare Family
Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. [...]
Jan 09 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling's Andrew Thompson, where he spoke about his interactions with new AEW recruit Satnam Singh. [...]
Jan 09
Ric Flair On Too Many Championships In Wrestling: "Everything Is Diluted"
During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. [...]
Jan 09 - During the latest edition of his WOOOOO Nation podcast, Ric Flair spoke about whether or not he believes pro wrestling has too many championships. [...]
Jan 09
Moose Wants To Face Roman Reigns
Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to [...]
Jan 09 - Following the announcement that Mickie James will be representing IMPACT Wrestling in this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Moose has stated that he wants to [...]
Jan 09
MLW Announces Venue For This Thursday's AZTECA Show
MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement be[...]
Jan 09 - MLW has announced the venue for their second episode of MLW Azteca, which is the Espada Underground Fight Club. You can check out the announcement be[...]
Jan 09
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Results
IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mi[...]
Jan 09 - IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows. Jake Something defeated Madman Fulton "Speedball" Mi[...]
Jan 09
GCW Adds Six Man Tag Match To The Wrld Event
GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...]
Jan 09 - GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...]
Jan 08
AEW Battle Of The Belts Results (January 8th 2022)
It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...]
Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...]
Jan 08
Sammy Guevara Becomes Interim TNT Champion At AEW Battle Of The Belts
After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...]
Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...]
Jan 08
AEW To Tape House Show Tonight, News On Next Dark Tapings At Universal Studios
AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...]
Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...]

Jan 08
Jimmy Hart Provides Health Update On Hulk Hogan
You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...]
Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...]
Jan 08
Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV
IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...]
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...]
Jan 08
Brock Lesnar Smashes Hulk Hogan’s Long-Standing Record
Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...]
Jan 08 - Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...]
Jan 08
Shane Taylor Felt ROH Final Battle Video Packages "Took Away From Everyone Else" That Night
Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...]
Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...]
Jan 08
Tom Phillips Making IMPACT Debut Tonight As Color Commentator
Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...]
Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...]
Jan 08
Jake Something Is Out Of Tonight's Hard To Kill Event, Replacement Named
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]
Jan 08
Jonathan Gresham Is Coming To PROGRESS Wrestling
PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...]
Jan 08 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...]
Jan 08
Natalya Neidhart and Summer Rae Get Into Twitter Argument
Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...]
Jan 08 - Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...]
Jan 08
Mustafa Ali and The Bollywood Boyz Want To Be In The New Blade Movie
Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...]
Jan 08 - Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...]
Jan 08
NWA USA Results (1/8/2022)
The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweigh[...]
Jan 08 - The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweigh[...]
Jan 08
Cody Rhodes Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Tonight's Battle Of The Belts Event, Replacement Named
Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...]
Jan 08 - Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...]
Jan 08
Matt Hardy Recalls Pitching Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian Faction, Wanted To Feud With DX Army
Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...]
Jan 08 - Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...]
Jan 08
Sasha Banks Suffers Foot Injury, Will Likely Miss Royal Rumble
WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...]
Jan 08 - WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...]
Jan 08
AEW Rampage Results (January 7 2022)
It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...]
Jan 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π