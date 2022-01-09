What did you think of the show?

IMPACT Wrestling brought their Hard To Kill event last night, and the results are as follows.

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Results

GCW Adds Six Man Tag Match To The Wrld Event

GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...] Jan 09 - GCW has added a six man tag team match to their upcoming event titled The Wrld. The event is set to take place on Sunday, January 23rd from The Hamme[...]

AEW Battle Of The Belts Results (January 8th 2022)

It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...] Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...]

Sammy Guevara Becomes Interim TNT Champion At AEW Battle Of The Belts

After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...] Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...]

AEW To Tape House Show Tonight, News On Next Dark Tapings At Universal Studios

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...] Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...]

Jimmy Hart Provides Health Update On Hulk Hogan

You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...] Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...]

Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...]

Brock Lesnar Smashes Hulk Hogan’s Long-Standing Record

Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...] Jan 08 - Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...]

Shane Taylor Felt ROH Final Battle Video Packages "Took Away From Everyone Else" That Night

Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...] Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...]

Tom Phillips Making IMPACT Debut Tonight As Color Commentator

Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...] Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...]

Jake Something Is Out Of Tonight's Hard To Kill Event, Replacement Named

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]

Jonathan Gresham Is Coming To PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...] Jan 08 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...]

Natalya Neidhart and Summer Rae Get Into Twitter Argument

Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...] Jan 08 - Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...]

Mustafa Ali and The Bollywood Boyz Want To Be In The New Blade Movie

Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...] Jan 08 - Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...]

NWA USA Results (1/8/2022)

The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweigh[...] Jan 08 - The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweigh[...]

Cody Rhodes Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Tonight's Battle Of The Belts Event, Replacement Named

Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...] Jan 08 - Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Pitching Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian Faction, Wanted To Feud With DX Army

Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...] Jan 08 - Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...]

Sasha Banks Suffers Foot Injury, Will Likely Miss Royal Rumble

WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...] Jan 08 - WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...]

AEW Rampage Results (January 7 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...] Jan 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...]

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For 2022 Royal Rumble

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Roya[...] Jan 07 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Roya[...]

Matt Hardy Talks In Depth On WWF No Mercy 1999 Ladder Match

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my min[...] Jan 07 - Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my min[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Joins SPORTS.TV Streaming Media Platform

IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN [...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN [...]

WWE Reportedly Voluntarily Not Using "The Man" Nickname For Becky Lynch, As They Are Legally Still Allowed Access To The Name

It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but [...] Jan 07 - It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but [...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 7, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...] Jan 07 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...]