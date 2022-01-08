AEW To Tape House Show Tonight, News On Next Dark Tapings At Universal Studios

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event.

The show will be taped for AEW Dark and will feature all of the company’s champions in action.

He wrote: “With medical protocol scratching @CodyRhodes, we’ll crown an Interim TNT Champion tonight! We’re allotted 1 hour for the live #AEWBOTB show tonight on TNT + for the Charlotte fans there’s a house show: EVERY AEW champion besides Cody in action TONIGHT! We’ll tape it all for Dark!”

The company will return to Universal Studios next week for a set of AEW Dark tapings at Soundstage 19. The tapings will happen on January 15, with free tickets available starting Monday. Session one takes place from 2 to 5 PM ET, while session 2 happens from 7 to 10 PM ET.

