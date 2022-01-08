Jimmy Hart Provides Health Update On Hulk Hogan
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 08, 2022
You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", well now there is an update on the Hall Of Famer from his good friend and longtime manager Jimmy Hart.
Here is what Hart told the
Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast:
“Well, he’s doing a lot better. Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he’s doing so much better. He’s been taking this therapy every week and it’s been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan. His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part. He can still do an interview at the drop of a hat. He knows what to say and when to say it. He is such a magnet. People love him no matter where we go. It’s crazy.”
https://wrestlr.me/73287/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 08
Jan 08 - It's Saturday, you know what that means! For the first time ever, AEW have a one-hour special on TNT. This quarter is the inaugural Battle of the Belt[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - After Cody Rhodes had to pull out of his scheduled rematch for the TNT Title at Battle of the Belts, the match was changed to be for an interim title [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced that there will be a house show taping in Charlotte before tonight’s Battle of the Belts event. The show [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - You may remember toward the end of 2021, Ric Flair revealed during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with "some really bad health issues", [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents its first pay-per-view event of the year with Hard To Kill taking place in Dallas Texas at the Factory. Below is th[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again. Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappoin[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...]
Jan 08 NWA USA Results (1/8/2022) The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweigh[...]
Jan 08 - The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweigh[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...]
Jan 08
Jan 08 - WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...]
Jan 08 AEW Rampage Results (January 7 2022) It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...]
Jan 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Roya[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my min[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN [...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but [...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - CM Punk has taken to social media to reveal a backstage interaction he had with Jade Cargill's daughter. I had a great convo with the little prince[...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about WWE's NXT-based releases as of late. “To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles [...]
Jan 07
Jan 07 - WWE has just announced some names set to appear in the women's 2022 Royal Rumble match, which surprisingly includes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie J[...]