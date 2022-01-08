Brock Lesnar Smashes Hulk Hogan’s Long-Standing Record

Brock Lesnar is a record-breaker in WWE once again.

Lesnar set a significant record when he won the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view where defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, & Bobby Lashley in a fatal-5-way main event after his scheduled match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns was nixed due to Roman picking up COVID-19.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Lesnar has now officially surpassed Hulk Hogan for winning the WWE Title over the longest period of time between title reigns.

Hogan first held the WWF Championship title in 1984 and later won it in 2002, which was an impressive 18-year gap. Lesnar first won the title in 2002 and his gap came in at 20 years.

Bob Backlund also did this at 17 years (1977 to 1994).

Lesnar is a 6-time WWE Champion and a 3-time Universal Champion.