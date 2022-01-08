Tom Phillips Making IMPACT Debut Tonight As Color Commentator
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 08, 2022
Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE personality Tom Phillips.
Renee Paquette broke the news that Phillips, now going by his real name Tom Hannifan, will debut as Impact’s play-by-play voice on their Hard To Kill PPV tonight.
Next week's episode of Oral Sessions is slated to have Hannifan as a guest, as well.
