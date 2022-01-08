Gresham is also competing at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view later tonight, where he will defend his ROH World Championship against Chris Sabin.

The current @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham will be in action in Manchester February 6th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6HCPpbIez6

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th.

Shane Taylor Felt ROH Final Battle Video Packages "Took Away From Everyone Else" That Night

Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappointing. It's not Punk's fault or anything, I'm not t[...] Jan 08 - Shane Taylor was recently a guest on Tru Heel Heat, where he spoke about ROH cutting to a video package at the end of Final Battle. "It's disappointing. It's not Punk's fault or anything, I'm not t[...]

Tom Phillips Making IMPACT Debut Tonight As Color Commentator

Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE personality Tom Phillips. Renee Paquette broke t[...] Jan 08 - Following the news of Matt Striker being removed from the commentary table in IMPACT Wrestling, a replacement has been named in the form of former WWE personality Tom Phillips. Renee Paquette broke t[...]

Jake Something Is Out Of Tonight's Hard To Kill Event, Replacement Named

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. Now, Mike Bailey will [...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. Now, Mike Bailey will [...]

Jonathan Gresham Is Coming To PROGRESS Wrestling

Natalya Neidhart and Summer Rae Get Into Twitter Argument

Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You can read the back-and-forth below. I can’[...] Jan 08 - Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You can read the back-and-forth below. I can’[...]

Mustafa Ali and The Bollywood Boyz Want To Be In The New Blade Movie

Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor mus[...] Jan 08 - Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor mus[...]

NWA USA Results (1/8/2022)

The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifier: Colby Corino defeated CW[...] Jan 08 - The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel. The results are as follows: NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifier: Colby Corino defeated CW[...]

Cody Rhodes Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Tonight's Battle Of The Belts Event, Replacement Named

Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested positive for COVID-19, and has taken to his Instag[...] Jan 08 - Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested positive for COVID-19, and has taken to his Instag[...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Pitching Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian Faction, Wanted To Feud With DX Army

Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following their ladder match at No Mercy. "They were very sm[...] Jan 08 - Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following their ladder match at No Mercy. "They were very sm[...]

Sasha Banks Suffers Foot Injury, Will Likely Miss Royal Rumble

WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement below. Sasha Banks injury update Sasha Banks suff[...] Jan 08 - WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement below. Sasha Banks injury update Sasha Banks suff[...]

AEW Rampage Results (January 7 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest hour this week when tomorrow we have Battle of the B[...] Jan 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest hour this week when tomorrow we have Battle of the B[...]

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For 2022 Royal Rumble

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Following the main event, [...] Jan 07 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Following the main event, [...]

Matt Hardy Talks In Depth On WWF No Mercy 1999 Ladder Match

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my mind, it was 10 grand. Then I thought, five more and [...] Jan 07 - Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my mind, it was 10 grand. Then I thought, five more and [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Joins SPORTS.TV Streaming Media Platform

IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN MEDIA DIGITAL LAUNCHES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER FREE VID[...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN MEDIA DIGITAL LAUNCHES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER FREE VID[...]

WWE Reportedly Voluntarily Not Using "The Man" Nickname For Becky Lynch, As They Are Legally Still Allowed Access To The Name

It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but they have opted to move away from it. The company [...] Jan 07 - It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but they have opted to move away from it. The company [...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 7, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: Day 1 and Mond[...] Jan 07 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Video Package: Day 1 and Mond[...]

CM Punk Reveals Backstage Conversation With Jade Cargill's Daughter

CM Punk has taken to social media to reveal a backstage interaction he had with Jade Cargill's daughter. I had a great convo with the little princess after this. She told me she liked my song. I to[...] Jan 07 - CM Punk has taken to social media to reveal a backstage interaction he had with Jade Cargill's daughter. I had a great convo with the little princess after this. She told me she liked my song. I to[...]

Gary Silkin On WWE Releases: "It Makes No Sense."

Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about WWE's NXT-based releases as of late. “To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles science.’ It makes no sense. I mean, when th[...] Jan 07 - Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about WWE's NXT-based releases as of late. “To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles science.’ It makes no sense. I mean, when th[...]

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Other Legends Announced For Women’s WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has just announced some names set to appear in the women's 2022 Royal Rumble match, which surprisingly includes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James! Additionally, WWE Hall Of Famers The [...] Jan 07 - WWE has just announced some names set to appear in the women's 2022 Royal Rumble match, which surprisingly includes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James! Additionally, WWE Hall Of Famers The [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Reacts To Mickie James In Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The forbidden door has opened again. IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29th. Scott D'A[...] Jan 07 - The forbidden door has opened again. IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29th. Scott D'A[...]

Johnny Knoxville Just Showed Up On WWE SmackDown

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express interest in being part of the men’s 2022 Roy[...] Jan 07 - During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express interest in being part of the men’s 2022 Roy[...]

Four Way Dance Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 8 On the Countdown to Hard To Kill, str[...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 8 On the Countdown to Hard To Kill, str[...]

Rachael Ellering Pulled From IMPACT Hard To Kill, Replacement Named

Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now known, the updated lineup for the match will feature[...] Jan 07 - Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now known, the updated lineup for the match will feature[...]

Tony Khan Says Final TNT Main Event Was "A Symbolic Match Of The Wednesday Night Wars"

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. “We battled so much of the Wednesday Night W[...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. “We battled so much of the Wednesday Night W[...]