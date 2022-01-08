NWA USA Results (1/8/2022)

The full episode can be watched below.

The results are as follows:

The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel.

Jake Something Is Out Of Tonight's Hard To Kill Event, Replacement Named

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...] Jan 08 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who only recently joined the roster, will be replacing Jake Something at tonight's Hard T[...]

Jonathan Gresham Is Coming To PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...] Jan 08 - PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that current ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham is on the way to their Manchester event on February 6th. The current @r[...]

Natalya Neidhart and Summer Rae Get Into Twitter Argument

Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...] Jan 08 - Natalya and Summer Rae have reignited their feud on Twitter, what with the announcement that Rae is on her way to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. You [...]

Mustafa Ali and The Bollywood Boyz Want To Be In The New Blade Movie

Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...] Jan 08 - Casting details for the upcoming Blade movie have been revealed, with the production listing the following specifications for a role: Blade is cast[...]

Cody Rhodes Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Tonight's Battle Of The Belts Event, Replacement Named

Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...] Jan 08 - Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is out of tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts, as he was not medically cleared for tonight's event. Rhodes has tested [...]

Matt Hardy Recalls Pitching Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian Faction, Wanted To Feud With DX Army

Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...] Jan 08 - Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following the[...]

Sasha Banks Suffers Foot Injury, Will Likely Miss Royal Rumble

WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...] Jan 08 - WWE has put out a statement about Sasha Banks suffering a foot injury, stating that she will miss 6-8 weeks of action. You can read the statement bel[...]

AEW Rampage Results (January 7 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...] Jan 08 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest ho[...]

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For 2022 Royal Rumble

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Roya[...] Jan 07 - During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Roya[...]

Matt Hardy Talks In Depth On WWF No Mercy 1999 Ladder Match

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my min[...] Jan 07 - Matt Hardy recently spoke with Fightful, where he spoke about the payout for the ladder match at No Mercy back in 1999. “Initially, in my min[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Joins SPORTS.TV Streaming Media Platform

IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN [...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has joined up with SPORTS.TV's streaming platform, and has released a statement about it. BYRON ALLEN’S NEWLY-CREATED ALLEN [...]

WWE Reportedly Voluntarily Not Using "The Man" Nickname For Becky Lynch, As They Are Legally Still Allowed Access To The Name

It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but [...] Jan 07 - It is being reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use "The Man" nickname, as once coined by Ric Flair, but [...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 7, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...] Jan 07 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...]

CM Punk Reveals Backstage Conversation With Jade Cargill's Daughter

CM Punk has taken to social media to reveal a backstage interaction he had with Jade Cargill's daughter. I had a great convo with the little prince[...] Jan 07 - CM Punk has taken to social media to reveal a backstage interaction he had with Jade Cargill's daughter. I had a great convo with the little prince[...]

Gary Silkin On WWE Releases: "It Makes No Sense."

Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about WWE's NXT-based releases as of late. “To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles [...] Jan 07 - Cary Silkin recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about WWE's NXT-based releases as of late. “To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles [...]

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Other Legends Announced For Women’s WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has just announced some names set to appear in the women's 2022 Royal Rumble match, which surprisingly includes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie J[...] Jan 07 - WWE has just announced some names set to appear in the women's 2022 Royal Rumble match, which surprisingly includes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie J[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Reacts To Mickie James In Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The forbidden door has opened again. IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Roy[...] Jan 07 - The forbidden door has opened again. IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Roy[...]

Johnny Knoxville Just Showed Up On WWE SmackDown

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express [...] Jan 07 - During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express [...]

Four Way Dance Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATUR[...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATUR[...]

Rachael Ellering Pulled From IMPACT Hard To Kill, Replacement Named

Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now kn[...] Jan 07 - Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now kn[...]

Tony Khan Says Final TNT Main Event Was "A Symbolic Match Of The Wednesday Night Wars"

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. [...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. [...]

Chelsea Green Celebrates Six Year Anniversary Of IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to comment on the six year anniversary of her IMPACT Wrestling debut. Check it out below. 6 years ago I mad[...] Jan 07 - Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to comment on the six year anniversary of her IMPACT Wrestling debut. Check it out below. 6 years ago I mad[...]

On This Day [1/7]: Top 10 SmackDown Moments From This Day in 2016

On this day back in 2016, WWE brought to you an episode of SmackDown which featured many of the top stars of the industry in their younger days. Chec[...] Jan 07 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought to you an episode of SmackDown which featured many of the top stars of the industry in their younger days. Chec[...]