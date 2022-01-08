NWA USA Results (1/8/2022)
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 08, 2022
The debut episode of NWA USA is in the books and was uploaded to NWA's official YouTube channel.
The results are as follows:
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifier: Colby Corino defeated CW Anderson
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Qualifier: Luke Hawx defeated PJ Hawx
The full episode can be watched below.
