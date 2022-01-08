Matt Hardy Recalls Pitching Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian Faction, Wanted To Feud With DX Army

Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following their ladder match at No Mercy.

"They were very smart, and I would imagine this was a Vince call. Vince read the room correctly following that match and it was a new era of wrestling where fans were starting to dictate what they enjoyed more and they were going to start dictating who gets over courtesy of their work rate. There were all these times where WWE would push someone and they would force or manufacture some sort of superstar on the fans and sometimes they would buy into it. We were getting to that period, to where enough people understand wrestling to where they couldn't manufacture a superstar. It has to happen organically. That's what happened that night. Vince knew that myself, my brother, Edge, and Christian were going to be extremely respected. People dug our work ethic and we did something, we did some groundbreaking stuff the night before. He did that call to shake hands and have a mutual respect for one another and we were a mutual admiration society. It was the correct call."

