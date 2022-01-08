WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Matt Hardy Recalls Pitching Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian Faction, Wanted To Feud With DX Army
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 08, 2022
Matt Hardy debuted his new podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, where he recalled when The Hardy Boyz shook hands with Edge and Christian following their ladder match at No Mercy.
"They were very smart, and I would imagine this was a Vince call. Vince read the room correctly following that match and it was a new era of wrestling where fans were starting to dictate what they enjoyed more and they were going to start dictating who gets over courtesy of their work rate. There were all these times where WWE would push someone and they would force or manufacture some sort of superstar on the fans and sometimes they would buy into it. We were getting to that period, to where enough people understand wrestling to where they couldn't manufacture a superstar. It has to happen organically. That's what happened that night. Vince knew that myself, my brother, Edge, and Christian were going to be extremely respected. People dug our work ethic and we did something, we did some groundbreaking stuff the night before. He did that call to shake hands and have a mutual respect for one another and we were a mutual admiration society. It was the correct call."
Matt Hardy spoke about a faction concept he had.
"Going forward, I actually pitched, initially, my idea was to have us together as a group and work against DX. I wanted our group to be Version 1 of the Hardyz and Edge & Christian. That's initially where I came up with the Version 1 concept. We were like the version one of the prototypes of wrestlers that you would see in the future. That didn't end up happening, what ended up happening obviously, Edge & Christian would turn heel and we would continue our feud and go onto TLCs and whatnot. As far as that night goes and having that mutual respect, it was the right call. There is a look on my face where you see my eyes come up and they are opening wide, I was overwhelmed that the crowd gave us that big of a standing ovation 24 hours after our match. I was emotional. That look you see wasn't working or manufactured. I couldn't believe the people were applauding us to that level and so appreciative of our hard work and us busting our ass for them the night before."