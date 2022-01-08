AEW Rampage Results (January 7 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling also known as Rampage. But is it the fastest hour this week when tomorrow we have Battle of the Belts, another one hour show, to look forward to? We won't know until we see both shows and with that in mind, with Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks & Chris Jericho on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Adam Cole defeated Jake Atlas via Submission (9:40)

We're starting with two former NXT guys who had varying fortunes down in Orlando before making their way to AEW as Adam Cole locks horns with Jake Atlas. Both men lock up to begin the match and early on Atlas gets the better of Cole multiple times and although Adam does make a variety of comebacks, Atlas still manages to keep the AEW number one contender in trouble with a variety of excellent dodges, reverses and some nice offences too. Cole finally takes control properly for the first time when Atlas climbs to the top rope and Cole just pushes him to the outside. Atlas takes the spill and Cole drives home his new advantage with strikes both in and out of the ring. Atlas tries to make a comeback but Cole catches his springboard attempt and turns it into a brutal looking backstabber and that's where we leave it as we head too commercial. Cole continues his attack in the ring throughout the break and he hits a lovely Neckbreaker for two before locking in a chin lock in the middle of the ring as we come back to the action.

Atlas shows some life with the step up Hurricanrana and follows it up with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes when Adam has rolled to the outside to avoid him. He comes back once more with a Tope Suicida before returning Cole to the ring but Adam catches him with a Pump Kick when they're back inside. He hits a Oshigaroshi for a two count and then sets up for the Shawn Michaels style Superkick but Atlas catches his boot, Cole transitions to an Enzuigiri but Atlas comes back again only for Cole to catch him with a Brainbuster for another two count. Cole sets up in the corner again and tries to fly in at Jake but Jake meets him with a One Foot Dropkick and then a Pop Up Powerbomb for his own two count. Atlas tries for a Springboard next but in doing to, he lands awkwardly on his left knee whilst eating a Cole Superkick. Cole climbs to the top for the Panama Sunrise but Jake can barely stand and Cole puts him away with a Knee Bar instead. Excellent improvisation with the finish and a real shame to hear that Jake Atlas picked up an injury on that spot. We wish him the speediest recovery possible because he has all the potential to be a great signing for AEW based on his performance here.

Cole grabs the mic after the match and congratulates Jake for earning himself another Ass Whooping but as he, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly close in on the stricken Atlas, The Pixies blare over the audio system and out comes Orange Cassidy with a metal chain. He's soon backed up by Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta (No Trent?) and the former Undisputed Era are sent running.

TNT Championship Match Change for AEW Battle of the Belts

As discussed in the opening, it's Battle of the Belts on Saturday and unfortunately, Cody Rhodes isn't medically cleared to compete (Get well soon Cody Runnels, fuck Cody Rhodes though) and instead, his brother Dustin will be stepping up to fight Sammy with the winner being crowned the interim TNT Champion until Cody is able to return. I really like that AEW have been able to transition so seamlessly to this and I reckon Sammy becomes interim and then two-time TNT champ.

Andrade El Idolo Interview

Tony Schiavone asks Andrade about distracting Sting & Darby last week and El Idolo says he has no problem with Sting but asks why the "little kid" is working for him. Schiavone tells him that he doesn't and that they're friends and Andrade says he needs a new assistant so he asks Sting to name his price for Darby.... Okay....

Hook defeated Aaron Solo w/ QT Marshall via Submission (3:20)

Hook has been sent, let's get some lower-case a's in the chat for Aaron Solo because he's going to need all the support he can get here. Hook turns his back to solo once he gets to the ring and once the bell gets us underway, it's Hook's world. He overpowers Solo and throws him over his shoulder nonchalantly and then follows up with his Judo based ground game. It's all Hook until QT grabs his ankle from the outside to give Solo a chance to catch him off guard in the corner with a splash. He follows up with some clubbing blows but Hook drop steps and then sweeps the leg of Solo before they battle for supremacy on the ground. Solo tries a roll up but Hook rolls through and just attacks Solo with strikes in the middle of the ring before he catches him with the El Camino suplex. Solo tries to fight back with a Roundhouse kicks but Hook dodges and hits the Shoulder Capture Suplex and then follows with the Cross Face Strikes and then finishes with the Redrum. Done.

Hook holds the Redrum for a while and he does let go eventually and tries to leave but when he does, QT tries to read him the riot act and he ends up eating a massive suplex of his own before Hook finally leaves the ring with two bodies inside. Give this kid a belt.

Ricky Starks Announcement

Ricky Starks lets us know that he wanted a match on Battle of the Belts and he gets what he wants so tomorrow its Starks vs Matt Sydal for the FTW title and Ricky lets us know that he chose Sydal to show Dante that he can beat Sydal way quicker than the three matches it took Dante. Meanwhile Dante has Hobbs next week.

TayJay vs Bunnelope (Penelobunny) recap.

Just a nice little reminder of just how good this match was last week. I'll never forget, don't worry.

Ruby Soho & Riho defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel via Pinfall (8:11)

This match is a precursor for tomorrow's AEW Women's World Championship match where Britt defends against Riho. That match should be great and Britt is trying to break the curse of never beating Riho before we get there. Before the bell even rings, Rebel pulls out Ruby and Riho is jumped by Britt & Jamie. Ruby comes back in to make the save and the bell finally rings with Ruby tossing Jamie to her corner and tagging in Riho. They combine well and exchange quick tags and use double team offence before Riho gets a two count on Jamie and tags Ruby in once again but Jamie is a strong woman and she drives Ruby across the ring to her corner to get the tag. Britt comes in and seems to be in control until Ruby catches her with a Neckbreaker and then brings in Riho for some more double team offence. Riho almost pins Britt again before getting yet another quick tag. Baker has to poke Ruby in the eyes to flip the momentum and Britt, Jamie and even Rebel outside make life tough for Soho. They're in control as we head to break and that continues throughout the commercial as Jamie beats Ruby down. They begin to target the injured shoulder of Soho from her battle with Jade on Wednesday and it's super effective. Britt comes in and continues to focus on that shoulder as we head to the 60 seconds of action we can't see.

Upon our return we see Ruby hit the Saito Suplex to make a comeback and both women make the tag. Riho explodes with the Dropkick and then sets Jamie up for the Tiger Feint Kick. Britt breaks up the pin and she and Jamie attack Riho but she fights them both off before going for the Double Stomp on Jamie. Britt forces her off the top rope and then the numbers game catches up to Riho as Jamie and Britt hit a flurry of moves on her. Ruby Soho breaks up the pin from nowhere but shes's soon tossed from the ring and then Riho dodges an Elbow Stike from Jamie which hits Britt instead and Riho rolls up Jamie to get the win!

Men of the Year w/ Dan Lambert Promo

Lambert complains that Dustin gets the title shot for the interim title and Ethan and Scorpio continue their whinging. Get over it boys!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark Henry tries to ask a question and 2point0 interrupt him and they complain about having to do this match again. Before they get done with their yapping though, Kingston, Santana & Ortiz all disappear from their camera shot and appear in 2point0 & Garcia's about 30 seconds later and this no rules match is apparently underway! It's time for the Main Event!

Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz defeated 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia via (11:33) in a No Rules Match

So, everyone has made their way out of the tunnel and we find out this match has started in commercial making the timing of this one impossible (but we tried). We see replays of the brawl making its way to the ring throughout the commercials and then we see Kingston destroying Garcia in the ring with a Trash Can and whilst Santana & Ortiz are comfortably dealing with 2point0. Santana is the first man from his team we see in trouble as Santana eats a high boot from Jeff Parker. Ortiz eats the barricade thanks to Matt Lee and then the apron but Eddie is still all over Garcia until Garcia thumbs the eyes of Kingston. This is an absolute brawl and every time I look away to type, I miss something. We head to the final break with 2point0 beating down Santana in the ring whilst Garcia has Eddie in trouble outside. The brawl continues with no rhyme, reason or planning as everyone just seems to grab the nearest thing to them and do a move on the nearest opponent to you with it. Santana hits a Piledriver on Jeff Parker through a chair. Garcia attacks the legs of Kingston and has him in a lot of trouble outside the ring and it's still absolute carnage when we get back to the action!

Back in the ring, Santana and Ortiz hit two double teams on Parker & Lee before focusing on Garcia. Garcia fights them off and Matt takes out Santana with a Spear to allow Garcia to concentrate on Ortiz. He rolls him up and holds the tights but Ortiz kicks out and Eddie comes in to help. They get him down and Santana hits a Frog Splash for two. Matt Lee then throws powder into the eyes of Santana and hits the DDT for two that Ortiz has to break up. Garcia focuses on Eddie's knee and then Lee hits the DDT on Ortiz. 2point0 focus on Kingston and Garcia grabs the ring bell. Eddie takes it to the skull but he still kicks out at two! All three men close in on Eddie and they grab some tape. They throw Eddie through the Timekeepers table and Parker low blows Ortiz but Santana fights back with a Chair on all three men. Garcia fights back and then we get more double team offence from Santana & Ortiz before they take out Jeff Parker and pin him out of nowhere. Great match.

After the bell, Eddie gets a low blow from one of the losers and try to tape Eddie to the ropes but Jericho makes the save from commentary.

See you tomorrow for Battle of the Belts. Catch me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and have yourselves a great evening. Adios.