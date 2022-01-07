Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For 2022 Royal Rumble

During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Following the main event, Roman Reigns was seen sitting in his dressing room and Seth Rollins appeared. The show closed with Rollins laughing.

WWE has obviously changed plans significantly for the 2022 Royal Rumble as the plan was for Drew McIntyre challenging Reigns for the title but McIntyre is dealing with a neck injury.

Below is the updated 2022 Royal Rumble card:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

30-Man Royal Rumble match

Announced so far: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus

30-Women Royal Rumble match

Announced so far: Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Aliyah, Natalya, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair or Doudrop or Liv Morgan

Mix Tag Team Match

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse