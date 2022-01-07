WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For 2022 Royal Rumble
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2022
During tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Following the main event, Roman Reigns was seen sitting in his dressing room and Seth Rollins appeared. The show closed with Rollins laughing.
WWE has obviously changed plans significantly for the 2022 Royal Rumble as the plan was for Drew McIntyre challenging Reigns for the title but McIntyre is dealing with a neck injury.
Below is the updated 2022 Royal Rumble card:
WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Championship Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
30-Man Royal Rumble match Announced so far: Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus
30-Women Royal Rumble match Announced so far: Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Aliyah, Natalya, Naomi, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair or Doudrop or Liv Morgan
Mix Tag Team Match Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse