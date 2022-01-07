WWE SmackDown Results - January 7, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 7, 2022): Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Video Package: Day 1 and Monday Night Raw

We open SmackDown with a video touching on last Saturday's event, which saw Brock Lesnar added to the WWE Championship match due to Roman Reigns' contracting COVID-19. The video touches on the lead-up to their match over the last few weeks as well as this past Monday's Raw, which saw Paul Heyman returning officially as the Beast's Advocate. Heyman would go on to taunt Roman, who now lacks a Special Counsel, and the video continues on as such until Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to Friday Night SmackDown!

WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar Confronts Universal Champion Roman Reigns!

We hear the familiar tones of Reigns' music and sure enough, out comes our Tribal Chief as Pat McAfee freaks out. Roman comes out alone, wearing his "Needle Mover" tee, and gets a decent pop/boo mix from the crowd. Cole reminds us that Reigns is encroaching on Lesnar's 503-day record Universal title reign. Reign makes his way to the ring, belt over his shoulder, as Cole hypes our card. Roman gets a mic and, after about five minutes of entrance (seriously), he enters the ring and demands that New England acknowledge him. Big pop from the locals. "Where do I begin, huh? I miss one week and it all falls apart, I guess. But when you're in isolation, you do a lot of thinking. There's so many things I wanted to do, there's so many things I wanted to say, and there's so many people that I wanted to see...except for two people. These two people, I don't ever want to see them for the rest of my life again. And these two people are Brock Lesnar and," he pauses to sneer, "Paul Heyman." Cue the music.

Out comes the WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to a huge pop! The Beast makes his way down to the ring all smiles and, instead of the farmer gimmick, he's sporting jeans and a brown leather jacket. Lesnar enters the ring, hoisting his belt up high to a big pop. Lesnar stops Heyman from introducing him, instead choosing to speak. He gets in Roman's face, their faces mere inches apart. Lesnar then introduces himself to Roman, and to a big pop as well. Lesnar taunts Reigns, telling him to acknowledge him. Lesnar goes on to tell Reigns that last Saturday, they both got what they wanted. Lesnar got the WWE Heavyweight title, Reigns got to not get smashed by Brock, so now Lesnar thinks they should do what the WWE Universe wants--champion versus champion, title versus title. Roman circles as he thinks it over.

Reigns states it's a good idea, but as it's not his idea, and as this is his show...we do what Roman says, on Roman's time. Reigns tells Lesnar that he doesn't do business with people who do business with "trash like Paul Heyman." Heyman asks Reigns how can he talk to Paul that way, and goes on to point out all he did to help Roman get his title and keep it. He tells Reigns passionately, very passionately, that he "freakin' loved you" and is interrupted by Lesnar. Lesnar asks for clarification. Heyman tries to explain that when Lesnar left him, Heyman had nothing but his Tribal Chief. Lesnar yells at Heyman to shut up; Roman verbally defends Paul Heyman. Brock tells Heyman to shut up again and Roman Superman punches Lesnar, dropping him down! He got a bit of a pop but more boos--though he may be turning face after this.

Backstage Interview: Megan with Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville

Prior to the match, Megan interviews Sami. She mentions that Zayn will take on Nakamura for his Intercontinental Championship in the near future, but tonight Zayn faces his powerhouse friend, Rick Boogs. Zayn calls himself a master strategist and babbles on until he sees Johnny Knoxville who could look ten years younger if he dyed his hair, just sayin'. Zayn questions why Johnny is there and the Jackass star states his case for joining the Royal Rumble match, thereby depriving an employee of a spot on the card by taking their place. Sami eventually makes his way out to the ring.

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura

Zayn taunts the crowd non-stop during his entrance. Boogs plays himself in with a few licks. He engages in call and repeat with the crowd, then tells us that he came here to rock with the Intercontinental Champion--and say it with him--Shinsuke Nakamuraaaaa! Boogs plays the lead to Nakamura's theme as they both come to the ring and Pat McAfee freaks out yet again, hopping up on the commentary and playing air guitar. McAfee at one point even stands over Michael Cole, causing Cole to beg him to stop, haha. We get the bell and right to it. Boogs starts off strong by showcasing his strength, hoisting Sami Zayn up and military pressing him, up and down above his head, multiple times in a great display before slamming Zayn down hard. We head to break.

Back from the break. When we return, we find Zayn in control of Boogs. Cole and McAfee praise Zayn's veteran status. Zayn hits Boogs with a middle-rope fist drop. Zayn looks for another but Boogs catches Zayn! Boogs hoists Zayn up in a lengthy stalling suplex; Zayn wiggles down, but Boogs hangs on. Boogs then pivots to his feet and gut-wrench lifts Zayn for a beautiful textbook suplex! The crowd pops at the impressive display of raw strength. The crowd starts up a "Sami sucks" chant as Zayn takes control outside the ring. Sami sends Boogs into the ring and stops to have words with Shinsuke, telling Nakamura he'll get the title back. Sami slides into the ring and is immediately rolled up by Boogs!

Your Winner, Rick Boogs!

After the Match: Royal Rumble Participant Announced

Zayn goes on post-match, yelling at someone at ringside. Johnny Knoxville shows up from behind and dumps Zayn over the top rope, battle royal-style, and celebrates before running up the ring. It is then announced that a member of the roster who'd love to be used Johnny Knoxville is in the Royal Rumble.

In the Ring: SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair Speaks!

The Queen makes her way to the ring in a black robe with sparkles. We're told Flair plans on kicking off the new year in style--and we head to break. When we return, Flair starts off by wishing everyone a happy New Year. She heckles the crowd, stating their resolutions to get healthier and do something with their lives are, essentially, a joke. She states her resolution is to make history. She reminds us that whomever wins the Royal Rumble gets to challenge the champion of their choice at WrestleMania. She then lists the women in the Rumble: Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., the Bella Twins, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, and Lita! Charlotte Flair then announces she'll enter the Royal Rumble, the first time a champion has entered the (Women's) Royal Rumble, in an effort to win the Rumble and face a challenger of her choosing. Naomi makes her way out to a pop.

Naomi challenges Flair for a title match right now. Flair remembers that Naomi was a champion a couple of years ago but asks what have "you done recently to deserve a match with me?" Naomi tells her, "well, I know I done this," then slaps Flair hard. Flair charges at Naomi but Naomi ducks down and Flair flies out of the ring. Naomi removes her jacket and yells for Flair to come on. A ref comes down and we may be getting another title match tonight!

Singles Non-Title Match: SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Naomi

When we return, this match is official and under way. Naomi takes an early lead but Flair slows the pace, using multiple working holds to attempt to wear down Naomi. Flair grabs Naomi's head between her thighs, rolls over to her stomach and slams Naomi's face into the mat multiple times! Flair keeps her legs locked on Naomi's neck. Naomi attempts to escape and Flair blocks it, then kip-ups to woo's from the crowd. Naomi with a big jab that stuns the champ. Naomi smashes Flair's face into the turnbuckle and slowly climbs to the top. Flair hops up and hits a Big Boot on Naomi that sends her flying back, crashing into the floor! Flair grabs Naomi and throws her over the barricade and into the timekeeper's area. Naomi fights back with a kick to Flair's face, followed by a Blockbuster! The ref begins to count and Naomi rolls in at eight. Sonya then comes out and announces this match cannot be won by count-out. Naomi is distracted by Sonya, and Flair attacks her from behind, sending us to a commercial as the Queen reigns supreme!

We return as Flair works Naomi's neck by cranking on her jaw. Naomi with a basic jawbreaker escape. Naomi counters a tilt-a-whirl attempt into a lateral press. Naomi with a leg drop, followed by a two count pin attempt. Flair whips Naomi into the ropes but Naomi counters with a springboard knee strike, covering for two once again. Naomi once again slow climbs the turnbuckles. Flair rises in time for Naomi to crash into her with a flying cross-body, covering for another two. Naomi goes for the Rearview but Flair catches her and converts it into a Figure 4! Naomi drags to the rope and the ref goes to break the hold. Sonya Deville then mentions that you cannot win this match by disqualification, and states the only way to win the match is by pin fall or submission. So...champion's rules.

Flair uses the distraction to attack Naomi. Flair stomps Naomi into the mat before rear climbing the turnbuckles. Charlotte looks for the Moonsault and, as always, her opponent moves and, as always, Flair rolls to her feet and immediately hits them with a standing Moonsault. Pat McAfee mentions Naomi's learned to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge.

Naomi floats over during a Flair suplex attempt and hits a unique form of sit-out spinebuster. Naomi covers for two. Flair catches Naomi after she dodges and Naomi crashes into the corner. Flair looks for a Last Ride Powerbomb but Naomi counters, driving the champ down. Naomi with another close cover. Naomi heads up top and Flair catches Naomi, hitting a back suplex. Flair follows it up immediately with a Natural Selection to pick up the win. Sonya Deville quickly announces, "and your loser, Naomi!"

Your Winner, Charlotte Flair!

Backstage Interview: Kayla Braxton with the Usos

Braxton interviews the Usos. They call the 3-D, which they used to defeat the Mysterios at Day 1, the 1-D. They grant the New Day a Street Fight match tonight for their titles.

Backstage: WWE Officials Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville

Adam tells Sonya that WWE HQ gave him the lateral to choose whom Roman will face at the Royal Rumble. She inquires who he'll choose, leaving us cliff hangin'.

Happy Talk w/ Happy Corbin

Corbin is out alone, with Madcap's chair noticeably empty. Corbin calls back video to Day 1, where McIntyre defeated Moss but was ambushed by Moss and Corbin after the match. Corbin used a crutch to hit a chair wedged over McIntyre's neck. Happy states that he thought McIntyre would be out for months and months (he will) then states that McIntyre is here. He does an enthusiastic introduction and out comes...Madcap Moss wearing pants under a kilt, a neck brace, using a cane to help walk, and hoisting up a fake plastic sword. Moss uses a fake Scottish accent, not bad either, and pretends to be McIntyre as Corbin "interviews" him. He asks "McIntyre" various questions, to which Moss answered in-character and in slanderous ways, mocking Scottish culture and history. Finally, Madcap hops up and tells us "It's me, Madcap Moss, I fooled all of you!" They cackle together until...the Viking Raiders run out, hitting the ring and chasing the duo off.

Tag Match: the Viking Raiders vs Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

When we return from break, the match gets under way. Moss & Corbin take control early and use quick tags to isolate Erik for several long moments. Moss showcases some strength of his own with a big Fallaway Slam on Erik! Razor would be proud. Corbin stomps away at Erik in the corner as the duo continue quick tags, effectively cutting the ring in half. Erik attempts to fight back, incurring Moss' anger. Moss unloads on Erik in the corner as the ref counts a warning. He breaks then immediately re-engages, stomping away as the ref counts a warning. She physically separates the two. Outside the ring, Corbin took out Ivar by sending him into the ring post. Moss won with his new finisher, the Punch Line, picking up the short win.

Your Winners, Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin!

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Street Fight Main Event Match: the Usos(c) vs the New Day

The New Day are out first for our main event Street Fight bout for the tag titles. The Usos are out next and, don't forget, have been down since day one-ish. We see Roman Reigns viewing from the back after dismissing Adam Pearce, who attempted to speak to Reigns about his opponent for Royal Rumble. We get our official announcements ahead of the bell as these two long-time arch-rivals ready for another epic bout. We start with Kofi and Jimmy. Kofi drops Jimmy and tags in Xavier and the duo hit a series of leg drops and grounded strikes. Woods looks for a pin early on, then hoists up Jimmy as Kofi climbs the turnbuckles. Jey pulls Jimmy out of the ring to safety...or so he thinks--until Kofi Kingston flies out of the ring, off the top turnbuckle, and wipes out the Usos as we go to break!

We return from break and find the New Day beating the champions on the entrance stage. Woods whips an Uso into the tron screen/wall. The New Day lock on headlocks and guide the Usos down to the ring. Jimmy takes down Kofi then attacks Woods after he sends Jey into the ring. Jimmy dumps a leaping Kofi down hard on the apron. Woods takes down Jimmy with a superkick. Jey pulls Woods up by the hair. Woods breaks free and connects with a Tornado DDT for a two. Jimmy comes in and hits a pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count.

Jey and Jimmy use fast tags as well, keeping each member fresh. Jey drops Kofi with an Ally-Uce. The Usos search beneath the ring and retrieve some duct tape. They then duct tape Woods' left hand to the ropes. Kofi takes out Jimmy and looks for the SOS but botches it, unable to execute it properly. Kofi frees Woods' hand and the duo drop down, pulling the top rope down as the Usos charge them. The Usos spill to the floor then drag the New Day out of the ring. The Usos take the lead, whipping the New Day into anything metal they can find--steps, ring posts, you name it. The Usos take the steel stairs and use them as a battering ram on Kofi. They then cross the barricade into the audience and use it as a battering ram to King Woods' face! The Usos stand on top of the barricade, celebrating, then turn their attention to Kofi. The crowd hits a loud "Uso" chant. Woods sacrifices his body to take down both Usos and we head to another break as he clutches his knee.

Back from the break. Woods has Jimmy on his shoulders and Kofi dives off, covering for a two off the short double-team move. Woods retrieves a Roman/Spartan-style helmet and chest armor. Woods puts on the helmet which absorbs a Superkick from Jimmy Uso! Kofi uses the chest armor to smack both Usos. Woods removes his helmet, coordinates with Kofi, and the duo throw the items at the Usos then tackle them, both covering for a close two! The crowd loudly chants for tables and Woods goes outside, happy to oblige the crowd. Woods pulls out the table to the biggest pop of the night, and sends it into the ring.

In the ring, Kofi sets up the table slanted in the corner. Woods slaps a headlock on Jimmy Uso and drags him into the opposite corner. Woods tries to whip Jimmy through the table; Jimmy hits the brakes and takes out Woods with a Superkick. Woods drops Jimmy with a Superkick, so Jey drops Kofi with a Superkick. Superkicks for everyone! Is this a Young Bucks match? Jey attempts to spear Kofi through the table but Kofi dodges and hits Trouble in Paradise! Kofi covers for a near-three but Jimmy makes the save! Woods climbs up top but Jey pops up and shoves him, crotching him on the top turnbuckle. Both Usos hit stereo Superkicks to Woods, then Kofi. The then position in opposite corners and hit a double-Superkick on a kneeling Kingston! The Usos set up the table and hoist up one finger as the crowd boos them now. Kofi tries to drag himself to his feet but the Usos hit the 1-D (the 3-D) through the table! The Usos retain.

Your Winners and STILL SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the Usos!

Knock, Knock...

Roman, much like Aleister, waits in the back for someone to knock on his door and pick a fight. Reigns lucks out and someone does--Monday Night Raw's Seth Freakin' Rollins! Seth cackles as we fade to black!