IMPACT Wrestling Reacts To Mickie James In Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The forbidden door has opened again.

IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29th.

Scott D'Amore spoke on the news:

“WWE wanted it, Mickie wanted it and IMPACT Wrestling’s philosophy is always to work with other major promotions to create buzz for the fans. Everything is signed and agreed with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – the only question is whether or not Mickie will enter one of WWE’s most historic annual matches as the reigning Knockouts World Champion.” “There’s never been a time like this for wrestling fans. In a 12 month period, IMPACT Wrestling has worked with NWA, AAA, New Japan, AEW and now WWE. IMPACT Wrestling is the nexus of the forbidden door era.

As we reported earlier here on eWn, current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be returning to WWE for the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

IMPACT Wrestling has now issued a statement:

“In a stunning development, it was announced tonight that reigning Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be one of the entrants in the WWE’s annual Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29.

The shocking news came on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown! and has been confirmed with IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore.

Speaking from Dallas, D’Amore said: “WWE wanted it, Mickie wanted it and IMPACT Wrestling’s philosophy is always to work with other major promotions to create buzz for the fans. Everything is signed and agreed with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – the only question is whether or not Mickie will enter one of WWE’s most historic annual matches as the reigning Knockouts World Champion.”

That, of course, refers to James’ massive rematch with Deonna Purrazzo at the huge HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View Saturday night (January 8) in Dallas.

The pair will collide in a Texas Death Match with the Title on the line. HARD TO KILL is available in North America on major cable & satellite providers and WORLDWIDE via FITE. Order now: https://www.fite.tv/watch/hard-to-kill-2022/2pafo/

D’Amore added: “There’s never been a time like this for wrestling fans. In a 12 month period, IMPACT Wrestling has worked with NWA, AAA, New Japan, AEW and now WWE. IMPACT Wrestling is the nexus of the forbidden door era.”