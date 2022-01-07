WOAHH!!!! Johnny Knoxville just sent @SamiZayn over the top rope on #SmackDown AND officially qualified for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/rEt1EM5DG2

It was announced that Knoxville was now qualified to enter the men's 2022 Royal Rumble match.

Following Zayn's loss to Rick Boogs, Knoxville ran into the ring and chucked Zayn over the top rope.

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express interest in being part of the men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match but Zayn said Knoxville wasn’t qualified.

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Other Legends Announced For Women’s WWE Royal Rumble

Mickie James, IMPACT Knockout's Champion, Set For WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville Just Showed Up On WWE SmackDown

Four Way Dance Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATUR[...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATUR[...]

Rachael Ellering Pulled From IMPACT Hard To Kill, Replacement Named

Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now kn[...] Jan 07 - Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now kn[...]

Tony Khan Says Final TNT Main Event Was "A Symbolic Match Of The Wednesday Night Wars"

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. [...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. [...]

Chelsea Green Celebrates Six Year Anniversary Of IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to comment on the six year anniversary of her IMPACT Wrestling debut. Check it out below. 6 years ago I mad[...] Jan 07 - Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to comment on the six year anniversary of her IMPACT Wrestling debut. Check it out below. 6 years ago I mad[...]

On This Day [1/7]: Top 10 SmackDown Moments From This Day in 2016

On this day back in 2016, WWE brought to you an episode of SmackDown which featured many of the top stars of the industry in their younger days. Chec[...] Jan 07 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought to you an episode of SmackDown which featured many of the top stars of the industry in their younger days. Chec[...]

On This Day [1/7]: Top 10 RAW Moments From This Day In 2019

How much different was the landscape in WWE from how it is now just two years ago? Well, let's hop in the time machine and find out. This is a video [...] Jan 07 - How much different was the landscape in WWE from how it is now just two years ago? Well, let's hop in the time machine and find out. This is a video [...]

Jimmy Korderas Wants To See Roman vs. Brock In A Title Unificiation Match At WrestleMania

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jimmy Korderas discussed why he's in favor of the decision to insert Brock Lesnar into the main eve[...] Jan 07 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jimmy Korderas discussed why he's in favor of the decision to insert Brock Lesnar into the main eve[...]

Keith Michell Recalls Fritz Von Erich Chewed Him Out For Not Accepting Job Working For Vince McMahon

Former producer for AEW, TNA and WCW Keith Mitchell was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about having meetings with Vince McMahon. [...] Jan 07 - Former producer for AEW, TNA and WCW Keith Mitchell was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about having meetings with Vince McMahon. [...]

Gabe Sapolsky Credits Triple H And WWE With Saving EVOLVE

Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter following his release from WWE, stating that Triple H was the man who saved EVOLVE overall during the pandemic. Anoth[...] Jan 07 - Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter following his release from WWE, stating that Triple H was the man who saved EVOLVE overall during the pandemic. Anoth[...]

MLW Announces Falls Count Anywhere Match For Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match for their upcoming Blood & Thunder event between Alex Hammerstone and Pagano. The show goes down J[...] Jan 07 - MLW has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match for their upcoming Blood & Thunder event between Alex Hammerstone and Pagano. The show goes down J[...]

Cody Rhodes On Hook: "He's Not A Joke. He's Not An Inside Gag."

Speaking in an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin', Cody Rhodes spoke about Hook and how careful AEW has to be with him moving forward. "Ther[...] Jan 07 - Speaking in an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin', Cody Rhodes spoke about Hook and how careful AEW has to be with him moving forward. "Ther[...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Wrestling Promotion, Talks Fox/SmackDown Negotiations

During the latest edition of his podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his dream of owning a small indie promotion. “I want to start, not t[...] Jan 07 - During the latest edition of his podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his dream of owning a small indie promotion. “I want to start, not t[...]

Baron Black Speaks In Depth About TERMINUS, ROH Final Battle And More

Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling, where he spoke about how the TERMINUS debut show was originally planned for November of 2021. [...] Jan 07 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling, where he spoke about how the TERMINUS debut show was originally planned for November of 2021. [...]

William Regal Thanks WWE Following His Release and Also For Saving His Life

Earlier this week WWE released NXT General Manager William Regal as part of cuts within the developmental brand. Regal had been the on-screen General[...] Jan 07 - Earlier this week WWE released NXT General Manager William Regal as part of cuts within the developmental brand. Regal had been the on-screen General[...]

Matt Cardona vs. Rhino Set For GCW Most Notorious

Matt Cardona is slated to battle Rhino at GCW Most Notorious. GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the even[...] Jan 07 - Matt Cardona is slated to battle Rhino at GCW Most Notorious. GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the even[...]

Two Matches Set For Tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Including A Street Fight!

WWE announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX The company has announced The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Te[...] Jan 07 - WWE announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX The company has announced The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Te[...]

Big E: 'There Are Just So Many Really Dope Black Performers'

During the latest episode of The PWI Podcast, Big E was asked how becoming the fourth black WWE Champion felt and he responded with praise for the bla[...] Jan 07 - During the latest episode of The PWI Podcast, Big E was asked how becoming the fourth black WWE Champion felt and he responded with praise for the bla[...]

WWE Has Lost The Rights To 'The Man' Nickname For Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is now known by the nickname 'Big Time Becks' on WWE programming dropping her previous nickname 'The Man' which she used heavily prior to [...] Jan 07 - Becky Lynch is now known by the nickname 'Big Time Becks' on WWE programming dropping her previous nickname 'The Man' which she used heavily prior to [...]

Ric Flair Wants Bron Breakker On The Main WWE Roster Now

Newly crowned NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of WWE's hottest new prospects with many believing he has a bright future in the company, as a second-[...] Jan 07 - Newly crowned NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of WWE's hottest new prospects with many believing he has a bright future in the company, as a second-[...]

Actor Macaulay Culkin Slams WWE For Repetitive Match Booking

Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin in the original two Home Alone movies and a lifelong wrestling fan has slammed the WWE product. During a[...] Jan 07 - Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin in the original two Home Alone movies and a lifelong wrestling fan has slammed the WWE product. During a[...]

WWE To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 01/07/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS W[...] Jan 07 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 01/07/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS W[...]