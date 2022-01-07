Tony Khan Says Final TNT Main Event Was "A Symbolic Match Of The Wednesday Night Wars"

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end.

“We battled so much of the Wednesday Night Wars in Daily’s Place. It was the last show on TNT and Daily’s Place was the perfect place for the show. I thought it was a symbolic match of the Wednesday Night Wars and thought it was cool that was how we ended it.”

On going up against the Undisputed Era in the Wednesday Night Wars.