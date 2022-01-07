WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Gabe Sapolsky Credits Triple H And WWE With Saving EVOLVE
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 07, 2022
Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter following his release from WWE, stating that Triple H was the man who saved EVOLVE overall during the pandemic.
Another narrative that is so wrong. HHH and WWE saved EVOLVE, put it on a bigger platform and hired about half the roster during a pandemic. EVOLVE would have died in 2016 otherwise. https://t.co/04GrhB27gc
This also doesn’t include all the people who were hired or given tryouts before the pandemic. I’m very proud of the connection we built from the indies to WWE. I understand why the diehard indie fans will think I’m a traitor for that, but I also know… https://t.co/YSsJzuqQVL
This is coming from a guy who lived paycheck to paycheck in ROH, was fired close to 40 and was broke, had a mortgage and baby. This is why I fought for indie talent to get to WWE one day. I didn’t want to see it happen to anyone I liked and believed in.
HHH asked everyone who I ever worked with that was in WWE if he should bring me into his inner circle and they all said yes. Maybe around 20 people. You should also see what my DMs, texts and messages looks like in the last 24 hours. That’s true respect from your peers. https://t.co/eee14jRjmT
Hey and if they ended up in AEW instead, I congratulated on their success and expressed how happy I was for their success if we spoke or texted. Just ask them. Take that to your burner account slander and stick it up your you know what. https://t.co/uulcbbfApb
I mean “as” scumbags, not “by” scumbags. Every one of them has an accusation, has burned bridges, been caught being two faced, lying or worse. I won’t get into names. Figure it out for yourself. I won’t debate this. The last thing I’ll say is always look at the source. https://t.co/N9qGUobEnB