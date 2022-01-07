Cody Rhodes On Hook: "He's Not A Joke. He's Not An Inside Gag."

Speaking in an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin', Cody Rhodes spoke about Hook and how careful AEW has to be with him moving forward.

"There was natural anticipation for him and then there was, you'll hear people refer to it as 'the meme wrestler' that was becoming because of Send HOOK. That is, not a bad thing, if people are excited and have an interest. The thing you have to do, not just HOOK himself, but as a company, we have to turn that. 'No, he's not a joke. He's not an inside gag. He's going to be a wonderful pro wrestler himself.' In the first outings he's had, he's been able to do that. That's what is so delicate about it. I'll give you a prime example, and I mean no disrespect to this person, do you remember Fandango? Everyone in the crowd was going nuts for Fandango. It was insane. Somewhere along the line, it fell back into humor and 'ironic wrestler' and not an actual guy...you have those guys and girls on the card that you stand by, tentpole can do the main event if needed. He has to stay on that side of the coin and grow into his body."

"Whatever gets you to the dance, then you're cruising. In this case, you have crowds chanting 'We Want HOOK' and you have people going nuts for what he's doing. It's really cool to see. All I see when watching it, is I want to make sure we keep it going. Everything in wrestling is delicate. We want to keep him going. We have all the time in the world. [Tony Khan] has got him in a good spot and they're going to keep rolling."