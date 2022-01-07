Matt Cardona vs. Rhino Set For GCW Most Notorious

*DETROIT UPDATE* Just Signed: MATT CARDONA vs RHINO Plus: Morton/Scorpio vs Bussy Shelley vs Jacobs Ruff vs Swann Colon vs Hoodfoot Atticus vs Justice + SABU & KEVIN NASH come HOME! Tix: https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU Watch LIVE on @FiteTV : https://t.co/X9oWtPe089 1/14/22 - 7PM pic.twitter.com/JN7BOZFFCm

GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the event, which takes place on January 14th from Detroit, Michigan.

Mickie James, IMPACT Knockout's Champion, Set For WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The forbidden door has opened again. IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29th. Scott D'A[...] Jan 07 - The forbidden door has opened again. IMPACT Wrestling has just announced that their Knockout's Champion Mickie James has just been added to WWE's Royal Rumble in St. Louis on January 29th. Scott D'A[...]

Johnny Knoxville Just Showed Up On WWE SmackDown

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express interest in being part of the men’s 2022 Roy[...] Jan 07 - During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sami Zayn was involved with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville in a backstage segment. Knoxville express interest in being part of the men’s 2022 Roy[...]

Four Way Dance Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 8 On the Countdown to Hard To Kill, str[...] Jan 07 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced a four way dance for the Countdown to IMPACT Hard To Kill 2022 pre-show. COUNTDOWN TO IMPACT HARD TO KILL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 8 On the Countdown to Hard To Kill, str[...]

Rachael Ellering Pulled From IMPACT Hard To Kill, Replacement Named

Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now known, the updated lineup for the match will feature[...] Jan 07 - Rachael Ellering has been pulled from her match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill this Saturday, and has been replaced with Alisha. With that now known, the updated lineup for the match will feature[...]

Tony Khan Says Final TNT Main Event Was "A Symbolic Match Of The Wednesday Night Wars"

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. “We battled so much of the Wednesday Night W[...] Jan 07 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about ending the last Dynamite on TNT with The Undisputed Era standing tall at the end. “We battled so much of the Wednesday Night W[...]

Chelsea Green Celebrates Six Year Anniversary Of IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to comment on the six year anniversary of her IMPACT Wrestling debut. Check it out below. 6 years ago I made my @IMPACTWRESTLING debut.I owe my career to the[...] Jan 07 - Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to comment on the six year anniversary of her IMPACT Wrestling debut. Check it out below. 6 years ago I made my @IMPACTWRESTLING debut.I owe my career to the[...]

On This Day [1/7]: Top 10 SmackDown Moments From This Day in 2016

On this day back in 2016, WWE brought to you an episode of SmackDown which featured many of the top stars of the industry in their younger days. Check out the video of the top 10 moments from SmackDo[...] Jan 07 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought to you an episode of SmackDown which featured many of the top stars of the industry in their younger days. Check out the video of the top 10 moments from SmackDo[...]

On This Day [1/7]: Top 10 RAW Moments From This Day In 2019

How much different was the landscape in WWE from how it is now just two years ago? Well, let's hop in the time machine and find out. This is a video of the top 10 moments from WWE RAW on this day bac[...] Jan 07 - How much different was the landscape in WWE from how it is now just two years ago? Well, let's hop in the time machine and find out. This is a video of the top 10 moments from WWE RAW on this day bac[...]

Jimmy Korderas Wants To See Roman vs. Brock In A Title Unificiation Match At WrestleMania

During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jimmy Korderas discussed why he's in favor of the decision to insert Brock Lesnar into the main event of WWE Day 1 at the last minute. “I li[...] Jan 07 - During an interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jimmy Korderas discussed why he's in favor of the decision to insert Brock Lesnar into the main event of WWE Day 1 at the last minute. “I li[...]

Keith Michell Recalls Fritz Von Erich Chewed Him Out For Not Accepting Job Working For Vince McMahon

Former producer for AEW, TNA and WCW Keith Mitchell was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about having meetings with Vince McMahon. "Oh Yeah, multiple times. Yeah. When I was at W[...] Jan 07 - Former producer for AEW, TNA and WCW Keith Mitchell was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about having meetings with Vince McMahon. "Oh Yeah, multiple times. Yeah. When I was at W[...]

Gabe Sapolsky Credits Triple H And WWE With Saving EVOLVE

Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter following his release from WWE, stating that Triple H was the man who saved EVOLVE overall during the pandemic. Another narrative that is so wrong. HHH and WWE saved E[...] Jan 07 - Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter following his release from WWE, stating that Triple H was the man who saved EVOLVE overall during the pandemic. Another narrative that is so wrong. HHH and WWE saved E[...]

MLW Announces Falls Count Anywhere Match For Blood & Thunder

MLW has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match for their upcoming Blood & Thunder event between Alex Hammerstone and Pagano. The show goes down January 21st. MLW today announced a World Heavyw[...] Jan 07 - MLW has announced a Falls Count Anywhere match for their upcoming Blood & Thunder event between Alex Hammerstone and Pagano. The show goes down January 21st. MLW today announced a World Heavyw[...]

Cody Rhodes On Hook: "He's Not A Joke. He's Not An Inside Gag."

Speaking in an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin', Cody Rhodes spoke about Hook and how careful AEW has to be with him moving forward. "There was natural anticipation for him and then there [...] Jan 07 - Speaking in an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin', Cody Rhodes spoke about Hook and how careful AEW has to be with him moving forward. "There was natural anticipation for him and then there [...]

Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To Start His Own Wrestling Promotion, Talks Fox/SmackDown Negotiations

During the latest edition of his podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his dream of owning a small indie promotion. “I want to start, not to make money because it won’t, and not to co[...] Jan 07 - During the latest edition of his podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his dream of owning a small indie promotion. “I want to start, not to make money because it won’t, and not to co[...]

Baron Black Speaks In Depth About TERMINUS, ROH Final Battle And More

Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling, where he spoke about how the TERMINUS debut show was originally planned for November of 2021. "Quite a few reasons [why we moved TERMINUS&rsq[...] Jan 07 - Baron Black was recently interviewed by POST Wrestling, where he spoke about how the TERMINUS debut show was originally planned for November of 2021. "Quite a few reasons [why we moved TERMINUS&rsq[...]

William Regal Thanks WWE Following His Release and Also For Saving His Life

Earlier this week WWE released NXT General Manager William Regal as part of cuts within the developmental brand. Regal had been the on-screen General Manager of NXT from July 2014, and behind the sce[...] Jan 07 - Earlier this week WWE released NXT General Manager William Regal as part of cuts within the developmental brand. Regal had been the on-screen General Manager of NXT from July 2014, and behind the sce[...]

Matt Cardona vs. Rhino Set For GCW Most Notorious

Matt Cardona is slated to battle Rhino at GCW Most Notorious. GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the event, which takes place on January 14th from Detroit,[...] Jan 07 - Matt Cardona is slated to battle Rhino at GCW Most Notorious. GCW announced on Thursday that the two Impact Wrestling stars will face off at the event, which takes place on January 14th from Detroit,[...]

Two Matches Set For Tonight's SmackDown on FOX, Including A Street Fight!

WWE announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX The company has announced The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods i[...] Jan 07 - WWE announced a couple of matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX The company has announced The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods i[...]

Big E: 'There Are Just So Many Really Dope Black Performers'

During the latest episode of The PWI Podcast, Big E was asked how becoming the fourth black WWE Champion felt and he responded with praise for the black performers of wrestling today. “Honest[...] Jan 07 - During the latest episode of The PWI Podcast, Big E was asked how becoming the fourth black WWE Champion felt and he responded with praise for the black performers of wrestling today. “Honest[...]

WWE Has Lost The Rights To 'The Man' Nickname For Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is now known by the nickname 'Big Time Becks' on WWE programming dropping her previous nickname 'The Man' which she used heavily prior to her 2021 SummerSlam return. During his latest pod[...] Jan 07 - Becky Lynch is now known by the nickname 'Big Time Becks' on WWE programming dropping her previous nickname 'The Man' which she used heavily prior to her 2021 SummerSlam return. During his latest pod[...]

Ric Flair Wants Bron Breakker On The Main WWE Roster Now

Newly crowned NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of WWE's hottest new prospects with many believing he has a bright future in the company, as a second-generation wrestler. During the most recent editi[...] Jan 07 - Newly crowned NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of WWE's hottest new prospects with many believing he has a bright future in the company, as a second-generation wrestler. During the most recent editi[...]

Actor Macaulay Culkin Slams WWE For Repetitive Match Booking

Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin in the original two Home Alone movies and a lifelong wrestling fan has slammed the WWE product. During an interview on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast [...] Jan 07 - Macaulay Culkin, known for his role as Kevin in the original two Home Alone movies and a lifelong wrestling fan has slammed the WWE product. During an interview on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast [...]

WWE To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 01/07/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will[...] Jan 07 - WWE issued the following press statement: WWE® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 01/07/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will[...]

Booker T Compares Big E and Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship Runs

During a recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Big E's WWE Championship reign in comparison to Bobby Lashley's. “No, I don’t think [Big E] had a better run than Lashley eith[...] Jan 07 - During a recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Big E's WWE Championship reign in comparison to Bobby Lashley's. “No, I don’t think [Big E] had a better run than Lashley eith[...]